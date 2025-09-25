Buffalo Bills' front office cracks Top 5 in recent poll of NFL GMs, coaches, execs
Big Baller Beane is getting his due.
A recent poll conducted by The Athletic ranked the Buffalo Bills as the fourth-best front office in the league, trailing only the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams.
According to the poll, which sought the opinions of 29 NFL general managers, head coaches and high-ranking team executives, Buffalo’s front-office staff was one of seven teams to garner at least one first-place vote, while it was also one of seven teams to receive at least two second-place votes.
Bills' general manager Brandon Beane and Co. also received five third-place votes — tied for the most of any team in the league — and four fourth-place votes, which was the second-most in the league.
"They have a really good staff and a clear vision for what a Bill looks like," said a high-ranking league exectuvie, per The Athletic's article. "With few exceptions, their guys are always tough and competitive."
The Eagles received the highest number of both first-place votes, with 11, and second-place votes, with seven, while the Baltimore Ravens were close behind with nine first-place votes and six second-place votes.
Of the teams ranked in the top four, only the Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles are a perfect 3-0 to start the season. Along with the Ravens, the fifth-ranked front office, the Kansas City Chiefs, have begun the season 1-2. The Rams are 2-1 on the season after a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Eagles in Week 2.
Buffalo has remained steadfast in its roster-building philosophy since Beane’s arrival, as the Bills have done a remarkable job at identifying talent in the draft and subsequently re-signing homegrown players to team-friendly contracts early in their careers. The team's two assistant general managers, Brian Gaine and Terrance Gray, have played significant roles beside Beane over the years.
It also helps that Beane and Bills' head coach Sean McDermott share a like-minded view on roster building, as is pointed out in The Athletic's article.
This past offseason, Buffalo agreed to contract extensions with several of the team’s former draft picks, including cornerback Christian Benford, edge rusher Greg Rousseau, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and running back James Cook. In addition, the Bills brought in a host of free-agent talent, including EDGE Joey Bosa and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, this offseason.
And of course, who can forget Beane’s calling card, the trade-up and subsequent selection of reigning MVP Josh Allen back in 2018. With what Allen has been able to do for this franchise throughout its ascent, that pick alone would place any GM and front-office staff near the top of the list.
The Bills have enjoyed an incredible run since Beane and McDermott came to Buffalo, and with Allen remaining at the helm, the sky is the limit for this team.
