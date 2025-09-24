Buffalo Bills named possible trade partner for Dallas Cowboys' first-round draft bust
The Buffalo Bills have been bitten by the injury bug early on this season, and that's especially true along the defensive line.
Ed Oliver has missed the last two games and his status remains unclear going into Week 4. Buffalo also lost DeWayne Carter for the season and Larry Ogunjobi is out until Week 8 due to a six-game suspension (Bills have a bye in Week 7).
Knowing that, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes the Bills could make a play for Dallas Cowboys former first-round pick and defensive lineman, Mazi Smith.
"Smith is a 6'3", 337-pound 24-year-old who could interest teams seeking a developmental interior defender. If the Cowboys aren't going to develop him, they should be interested in getting whatever they can in return," Knox wrote.
Knox adds that Smith could fetch a 2026 sixth-round pick for Dallas, but even that minimal return is probably too much.
Knox makes it sound like Smith just entered the league by calling him a "developmental interior defender," but the truth is he has been in the NFL for two-plus seasons after being a first-round selection in 2023.
In that span, Smith has been a total bust.
After two lackluster years to begin his career, Smith was a healthy scratch over the first two games of this season before he finally made his 2025 debut in Week 3.
Even with their issues upfront, Smith wouldn't move the needle at all for Buffalo, so it makes no sense to give up any semblance of draft capital for the Michigan product.
The fact of the matter is, the Cowboys are probably stuck with Smith and there stands a chance they could end up just cutting him if he doesn't turn his career around soon.
If that happens, it wouldn't hurt for the Bills to take a flyer on Smith and add him to the practice squad, but they should not, under any circumstances, trade a draft pick for the disappointing defensive lineman.
