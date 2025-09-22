Bills sitting pretty in Week 4 NFL power rankings, but did they take the No. 1 spot?
The Buffalo Bills were widely expected to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season and we're definitely seeing that through the first three games.
The Bills are off to a 3-0 start and while they have been challenged by the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, Buffalo has risen to those challenges and won both games. The Week 2 contest versus the New York Jets was the easiest Bills game by far.
No surprise, Josh Allen has been the major catalyst for Buffalo and he's on his way to once again garnering MVP recognition.
And to think, the Bills aren't even at 100% yet on defense, so they may actually improve as they get some key players back.
Entering Week 4, the Bills are standing tall in the NFL power rankings of experts. Let's see where they land this week.
Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: 2 (no change)
Dewey: "Buffalo didn't cover in Week 3, but it still won by double digits on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills seem to have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they're the favorite in the latest Super Bowl odds."
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 2 (+1)
Iyer: "The Bills didn't sweat the Dolphins much with James Cook living up to his new contract to help keep things rolling with Josh Allen. They have been methodical so far since the Week 1 epic comeback and get another such chance vs. the Saints at home."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: 2 (no change)
Cluff: "How long could Buffalo remain unbeaten? After the Saints this week, it has the Patriots, Falcons, and Panthers up next. Josh Allen and the Bills' offense are so hard to stop."
Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: 2 (+1)
Johnson: "It wasn’t the prettiest victory for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, but blowouts are especially hard to come by on short weeks. What Buffalo can feel good about here is its 3-0 record, with its offense putting up 30-plus points and averaging 3.28 points per drive in each of those victories. Buffalo already passed its first early-season test (Baltimore), so it can just pile up the victories in the next few weeks versus New Orleans and New England. Even with some issues defensively, there’s no reason to think the Bills won’t reach 5-0."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —