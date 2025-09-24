Buffalo Bills' offense lighting up scoreboard without singular 'star' receiver
As Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills steam toward a 4-0 start as heavy favorites in Sunday's game against the winless New Orleans Saints, it seems more evident by the day that general manager Brandon Beane was right.
About Allen. About re-signing productive running back James Cook. About receiving prospects Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Elijah Moore and Josh Palmer. And even about Stefon Diggs.
While the former four-time Pro Bowl star struggles with his second team in two seasons - first the Houston Texans, now the New England Patriots — Allen is merrily spreading the football around his talented receiver-by-committee with the Bills. Through three games, Buffalo's offense has scored 102 points, behind only the Baltimore Ravens (111) and Indianapolis Colts/Detroit Lions (103).
When Diggs was traded in 2024 after four consecutive 100-catch seasons, a social media comment suggested he wasn't the key to Allen's success. Countered Diggs, "You sure?" That answer is becoming more and more clear.
Allen is again playing at an MVP level. Cook leads the NFL with four rushing touchdowns. And all three of the Bills' top three receivers have more yards than Diggs in Foxboro. Coleman has 158, Shakir 121 and Palmer 113. Diggs has only 13 catches for 112 yards and no touchdowns.
Despite the Bills' offensive success, there is still improvement to be made by Allen's receivers. They have combined for only two touchdown catches (one each by Coleman and Shakir). But with the weaponry of Cook and Buffalo's three-headed tight end of Dalton Kincaid-Dawson Knox-Jackson Hawes, it appears Buffalo has more than offense to go around.
