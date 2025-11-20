Sean McDermott on pace to pass Marv Levy as Bills' No. 1 all-time head coach
In the span of one week — one trip from Miami to Highmark Stadium — the Buffalo Bills went from outhouse to penthouse. Likewise, head coach Sean McDermott made the short journey from hot seat to ... king's throne?
In the wake of the ugly loss to the lowly Dolphins, there were rumblings about McDermott potentially getting fired with another disappointing playoff exit. That narrative is still alive and well but a little muted after the trouncing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The victory (including playoffs) was the 100th of McDermott's career, which began only in 2017. Thanks mostly to Josh Allen, the coach is also suddenly only 23 wins behind Bills' legend Marv Levy.
“I told [PR chief] Derek [Boyko], I’m just trying to get one!," McDermott told Sports Illustrated about the milestone. "Just been trying to get one since I came into this league. ... I'm very grateful. Very grateful."
McDermott comes under a lot of fire, and much of it deservedly so. He's slow to trust young players, is at times too loyal to older players and is having a difficult time harnessing the talent - and temperament - of second-year receiver Keon Coleman.
But to put his success in perspective, he's reached 100 wins faster than two contemporaries who entered the NFL the same season: Sean McVay (96) of the Los Angeles Rams and Kyle Shanahan (85) of the San Francisco 49ers. There are also only five active coaches with 100 wins: Andy Reid (Chiefs), Mike Tomlin (Steelers), Sean Payton (Broncos), John Harbaugh (Ravens) and Pete Carroll (Raiders).
With a little more success in the post-season, McDermot just might stick around long enough to surpass Levy as the winningest coach in Bills history. That could happen in the 2027 regular season.
