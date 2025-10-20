Top sack artist on Bills payroll doesn’t even play in Buffalo
Fixing the defense was a top priority for the Buffalo Bills this offseason, so they went out and added Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, Shaq Thompson, and Tre'Davious White in NFL free agency.
They even used the majority of their draft picks on defense, selecting five defensive players in a row while using six of their nine picks on defenders. Despite all this, they went into the bye week with several questions after being unable to stop Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons.
In addition to their woes in the run game, the Bills haven't had much luck in the pass rushing department. What really stings, however, is the person on their payroll with the most sacks this season doesn't even suit up for them.
Buffalo released Von Miller in a cap-saving move, but he still accounts for more than $15 million in dead money. Miller is currently on the Washington Commanders, who are paying him $6.1 million, and he's outpacing every Bills player in sacks.
At 36 years old, Miller is second in sacks for Washington, just 1.5 behind Dorance Armstrong.
Von Miller didn't live up to expectations with Bills
Miller signed with Buffalo in 2022, agreeing to a six-year, $120 million contract. He struggled with health, and recorded 14 sacks in 36 games. He didn't record any during the 2023 season, but rebounded with six last year.
That wasn't enough to keep him around as the Bills decided to roll the dice on Joey Bosa instead.
Bosa is tied for the team lead with 2.0 sacks, but his impact has been greater than this number suggests. He's provided a consistent presence off the edge and, as long as he stays healthy, he should have numbers comparable to Miller's by season's end.
If not, fans will have a lot of questions for general manager Brandon Beane, who felt he was upgrading the position.
