Bills-Eagles Trade Proposal Would Land Buffalo Perfect Deadline Addition

We are less than one week from the NFL trade deadline and some big moves have already happened. As of yet, however, the Buffalo Bills have been rather quiet.

Despite seeing contenders such as the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Seattle Seahawks all bolster their rosters, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t made any moves. That’s frustrating given the state of the defense, which is currently ranked 24th in points surrendered (and that number was helped tremendously by the fact that they faced a Baltimore Ravens team that had to rely on Joe Fagnano for most of the game).

If Beane did decide to look for defensive help, Cody Williams of FanSided has an intriguing name to keep an eye on. Williams says the perfect deadline target for Buffalo would be Zack Baun, a versatile linebacker who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"At some point, we need to see the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane give Josh Allen more help on the opposite side of the ball. Against the best teams on their schedule, the Bills are set up to need to put a huge number on the scoreboard," Williams wrote.

"They're capable, but the level of difficulty shouldn't be that high. The Eagles' huge downturn could make Zack Baun available, and the versatile linebacker is the all-angles presence that the Bills defense lacks in the middle right now."

Originally a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2020, Baun broke out with the Eagles in 2024 after signing a one-year deal in free agency. He made the Pro Bowl after recording 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one interception. Baun then signed a three-year, $51 million deal in 2025, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season.

Would the Eagles really trade Zack Baun?

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no denying that Baun would instantly improve the Buffalo defense. He’s currently the sixth-highest rated linebacker in the NFL, according to PFF, with an overall grade of 79.7. He’s also incredibly well-rounded, proving to be capable against the run as well as in coverage.

The question is whether the Eagles really would be willing to make a move. Unfortunately, the answer is probably no.

While this is a lost season for the Eagles due to injuries, they know they have a championship-caliber team when healthy. Perhaps if Baun were a free agent in 2027 they would be willing to move on, but since he’s signed for another season, they’re far more likely to keep him around and hope they can contend next season when fully healthy.

That said, Beane would be doing his team a disservice if he didn’t look for an upgrade at linebacker and that should include at least seeing if the Eagles are open to a discussion.

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