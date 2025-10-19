NFL insider provides ominous updates on 2 potential Bills' WR trade targets
The Buffalo Bills promise to look inward during this week's Bye and come out a better football team. If general manager Brandon Beane was tempted to look outward, two of the most attractive additions may be getting yanked off the trading block.
With Keon Coleman a non-factor other the fourth quarter of Week 1 and nagging injuries to Josh Palmer and Dalton Kincaid, the Bills' passing game has become too reliant upon Tyrell Shavers and Elijah Moore. Good role players, but they aren't ready to be primary targets of quarterback Josh Allen.
With a 4-2 and saddled with consecutive losses, conventional wisdom has surmised that the Bills need a new receiver to jump-start what has become a stagnant offense. But two of the most buzz-worthy targets — A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave — may not even be available with the Nov. 4 trade deadline looming.
Brown is one the biggest, most unstoppable receivers in the NFL and it feels as though his time in Philly is almost up. But in her latest column, The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini says the Eagles aren't trading him after all.
"The have received calls on A.J. Brown," Russini writes, "and teams are being told, 'We aren’t moving him now'.”
The news isn't so emphatic involving Olave, but according to Russini he isn't likely to switch teams any time soon, either. The Saints' star receiver who produced consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons 2022-23 has been linked to multiple teams — including the Bills — but behind the scenes Russini says the Saints aren't working on a trade ... but instead a new contract.
"The Saints have been trying to work out a long-term contract for receiver Chris Olave," Russini writes, "despite his name being attached to teams looking for pass catchers."
