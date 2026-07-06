Four Bills' Returning Draft Picks Who May Lose Roster Spots in Training Camp

All four of the Day 3 draft picks have offered more value than Kaiir Elam thus far, but that alone is certainly not enough to warrant a roster spot.

The Buffalo Bills will face multiple tough decisions at the roster cutdown deadline, which falls on August 30 this year, and multiple recent draft picks could become casualties in the race for the last few 53-man roster spots.

Each of the four returnees on the endangered list will face stiff competition at their respective positions with no guarantee of surviving. Here are the four most vulnerable returning draft picks heading into training camp.

T Chase Lundt (2025 — Round 6)

While Ryan Van Demark, who left for the Minnesota Vikings, is no longer in the way, Lundt won't automatically slide up the depth chart. In fact, he may wind up fifth in the pecking order, which would put his roster status in jeopardy.

After starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, 2024 sixth-rounder Tylan Grable is presumably the next man up. The Bills thought highly enough of his ability to install him as the swing tackle during the first few weeks of his rookie season before injury stunted his progress.

The second backup tackle, barring a disastrous summer, will likely be Boston College rookie Jude Bowry. Buffalo used their first of three fourth-round selections on the two-year starting left tackle.

Lundt, who saw only three offense snaps as a rookie in 2025, would offer some value as a fifth tackle, but the Bills may opt to keep only four on the roster, especially since the versatile Alec Anderson has tackle experience.

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Chase Lundt (77) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OLB Javon Solomon (2024 — Round 5)

Bills' brass set out to upgrade the pass rush this offseason, and the end result may leave Solomon on the outside looking in.

After signing Bradley Chubb to presumably start opposite of Greg Rousseau, Buffalo drafted Clemson edge rusher TJ Parker at No. 35 overall. In addition to veteran Michael Hoecht being on track to successfully return from a torn Achilles, two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Danna has entered the mix.

While the Bills' scheme switch to a 3-4 front is actually a better fit for Solomon, he may find it even harder to get on the field due to the options in front of him. His special teams ability could be enough to convince the Bills to keep six pure edge rushers on the roster.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gets chased down by Bills Javon Solomon during the first half of the preseason game against Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (2024 — Round 5)

The Bills are suddenly loaded at center, which may not be a good thing for Van Pran-Granger's prospects.

Before re-signing starter Connor McGovern, Buffalo signed Lloyd Cushenberry, who head coach Joe Brady labeled "a starting center in the NFL." Assuming he's healthy, it's hard to picture the Bills cutting the battle-tested veteran.

Additionally, Buffalo signed interior lineman Austin Corbett. Although he projects to compete against Anderson for the starting left guard job, Corbett has extensive NFL experience as a center. It's also important to recognize that Anderson also has snapping ability.

That gives the Bills four potential centers before even mentioning Van Pran-Granger, who has played sparingly since being drafted at No. 141 overall in 2024.

With his track record from Georgia coupled with his ability to contribute somewhat on special teams, Van Pran-Granger may prove too valuable to cut. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bills shopping him during the summer.

Bills guard Sedrick Van Pran-Granger gets the honor of spiking the football in the end zone in celebration after running back Ty Johnson rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets during the last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DL Travis Clayton (2024 — Round 7)

Having spent his first two season on the practice squad as an offensive tackle, Clayton is trying his luck on the other side of the ball. The International Pathway player, who was drafted at No. 221 overall in 2024, is officially transitioning to an interior defensive line role.

Meanwhile, the Bills already have eight established true defensive linemen on the interior. Realistically, the 6-foot-7 Clayton is in for some level of a learning curve, and he may be relegated to the practice squad again as a result. Barring some amazing development, it's unlikely the British-born gridder will make his NFL debut anytime soon.

Bills offensive lineman Travis Clayton collides with Ryan Van Demark during position drills during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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