Bills Finally Sign Boston College Rookie OL Jude Bowry Who May Be Needed Early

And then there were none as Buffalo Bills' minicamp came to a close in Orchard Park.

After being the Bills' lone remaining unsigned 2026 draft pick for more than one month, rookie offensive tackle Jude Bowry put pen to paper this week. The transaction means that each of Buffalo's 10 drafted rookies are officially official.

Bowry, who was Buffalo's first of three fourth-round selections back in April, signed a four-year contract worth $5.656 million (per Spotrac). As the No. 102 overall selection, Boston College's starting left tackle has agreed to a $1.276 million guarantee from the Bills.

Despite the relatively late signing, Bowry was present for mandatory minicamp and the preceding Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The 6-foot-5 bookend brings a position flexibility that he seemingly excited Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.

"The good thing about Jude, he's not just a tackle. We do believe he can come inside and compete at the guard position, so we like his versatility," said Beane.

Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71), wide receiver Luke McLaughlin (83) beating the Fordham Rams at Alumni Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Two potential OL roles for Jude Bowry

First, and foremost, it was swing tackle Ryan Van Demark's departure that likely nudged the Bills to use a mid-round pick on Bowry.

While competing for Boston College, Bowry saw snaps at both left and right tackle before becoming a fixture on the blindside for his last two seasons. If all goes well, the long-armed rookie could theoretically slide right into the spot vacated by Van Demark.

There's also the possibility of Bowry becoming a fill-in at guard, if needed.

"I would say we'll just start him at swing tackle, but mix him in. We like the versatility of it at all," said Beane.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The guard element may signal Bowry's potential to directly replace Alec Anderson should the latter win the starting left guard competition. Anderson, who initially made his mark as a sixth offensive lineman in heavy formations, started games at left guard and right tackle in 2025.

With Anderson battling to win the job that opened when David Edwards left for the New Orleans Saints, the Bills could have two important bench roles to fortify. Bowry, a former BC team captain, seemingly possesses the versatility to meet either need.

2026 Bills' draft picks (by round)

Round 2 — EDGE T.J, Parker, Clemson (No. 35 overall) (from Titans)



Round 2 — CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State (No. 62 overall) (from Broncos)



Round 4 — LT Jude Bowry, Boston College (No. 102 overall) (from Raiders)



Round 4 — WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut (No. 125 overall) (from Patriots)



Round 4 — LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU (No. 126 overall)



Round 5 — S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina (No. 167 overall) (from Texans)



Round 5 — DT Zane Durant, Penn State (No. 181 overall) (from Lions)



Round 7 — CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri (No. 220 overall) (from Jets)



Round 7 — P Tommy Doman, Florida (No. 239 overall) (from Bears)



Round 7 — G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M (No. 241 overall) (from Bears)