Buffalo Bills' Next Roster Move Likely Involves 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick

As it stands right now, the Buffalo Bills appear to have made a major mistake at the top of the second round last April by selecting former South Carolina defensive lineman T.J. Sanders at pick No. 41.

There’s no other way to spin it.

The start to Sanders’ career in the National Football League has been nothing short of deeply disappointing.

Right from the start, Sanders has fallen short

June 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (98) works out during minicamp at Highmark Stadium last offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, the fact that Buffalo traded up 15 spots in the 2025 NFL Draft to secure the services of the one-time Gamecocks’ defender makes the situation even murkier, especially considering he’s failed to even see the field yet this season through two weeks.

After suffering an apparent knee injury prior to the season-opening tilt against the Houston Texans that kept him sidelined during Buffalo’s meaningful road victory at Reliant Stadium on September 13, the 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive lineman once again missed the Bills’ own historic home opener at the new Highmark Stadium last Thursday against the Detroit Lions due to an illness.

It was a game in which his fellow second-year defensive lineman, Deone Walker, dominated en route to earning Defensive Player of the Week honors from Pro Football Focus, and the pressure to get back on the field appeared to be mounting heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sanders' struggles continue, now recovering from recent emergency procedure

Sep. 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints' quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs away from pressure supplied by Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle TJ. Sanders (98) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, just days later, Bills’ first-year head coach Joe Brady announced that the 23-year-old required an appendectomy procedure to be performed on Tuesday of this past week, and the outlook for his return is unclear.

Needless to say, coupling the recent unfortunate events with his underwhelming rookie season last year, which consisted of him appearing in only 14 total games out of a possible 19 between the regular season and playoffs, there’s reason for frustration from everyone involved.

It’s not what Bills Mafia wants to see, and it’s certainly not what Sanders or the coaching staff were hoping for when they drafted him just one spring ago.

The young defender was already relatively new to the game of football given that he only started playing the sport when he was a junior at Marion High School in South Carolina in 2019, and his inexperience has shown at the professional level so far when he has been between the white lines.

Sanders registered zero tackles in two playoff games last January, while the aforementioned Walker dominated, and the former second-rounder was also unimpressive in the regular season as a rookie as he tallied a mere 16 combined tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit, one quarterback hurry, and one tackle for loss in 297 total snaps according to Pro Football Reference’s database.

Bills need to see much more from former 2nd-rounder when Sanders returns

New York Jets' running back Isaiah Davis (32) is tackled by Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (98) during an NFL game on Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The results—or rather lack thereof—speak volumes, and they show that Sanders is flirting with near bust status early on in his professional career.

Yes, the key word in that statement is ‘early’ but, given the team’s Super Bowl aspirations, there’s no denying that the lack of production or inability to stay on the field is an issue, regardless if it’s a fluke or not.

As a result, it appears that now would be a good time for a bit of a reset for the young defensive lineman.

Appendectomy recovery can span anywhere from one to four weeks depending on if it was performed laparoscopically or through open surgery according to online medical outlets. And, furthermore, if the surgery were due to any sort of rupture—which hasn’t been verified by any accounts—the timetable to return to any sort of strenuous physical activity is four to six weeks.

So, an upcoming stay on injured reserve with another fellow 2025 draftee, defensive back Jordan Hancock, appears likely for Sanders in the near future, especially if general manager Brandon Beane is smart with his roster gymnastics.

Mathis’ return means someone needs to be moved off roster

Buffalo Bills' veteran defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (72) celebrates tackling Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Will Howard during first-half action of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fifth-year defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis will be eligible to return to Buffalo’s active roster from his three-game suspension after the game versus the Chargers, so Beane will need to make a decision: does Mathis stay or go?

Well, as a one-time 2022 second-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders out of the University of Alabama, Mathis has the pedigree to match Sanders, and he even outperformed the 2025 rookie last season as he was able to record 13 total tackles in just six appearances while bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad for former head coach Sean McDermott one year ago.

This summer in training camp, Mathis also looked to be on the verge of earning a full-time spot on the 53-man roster this fall before the news of his suspension broke on August 14.

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' veteran defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (72) warms up before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder has more size than Sanders, as well, and he seems like a great fit within defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme.

It was thought Mathis might replace third-year defender DeWayne Carter following his brief stint away, but Carter has quietly been dominating so far through two games, particularly in run defense.

Short stint on IR seems logical given Buffalo’s roster situation

Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (98) gets ready to run a drill during Buffalo's training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For that reason, it seems like a perfect swap to put Sanders on injured reserve instead.

It’ll give the team at least four more weeks to figure things out with their former second-rounder from last year’s draft class, while allowing Mathis a chance to contribute right away in the coming weeks.

It’s an unfortunate situation, but it’s the reality of the matter at hand right now.

Sanders has potential, but availability is the best ability, and—even when he has been able and available—the NFL game is still just seemingly above his pay grade and draft status at the moment.

Maybe he’ll figure it out moving forward . . . but, then again, maybe he won’t.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —