Te'Cory Couch was a surprising standout for the Buffalo Bills during their Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

With CJ Gardner-Johnson out due to a suspension, Couch was signed from the practice squad and proved worthy of playing snaps in the slot.

His role with the team didn't last long, unfortunately, as he was released ahead of the Bills' road game against the New York Jets. Buffalo decided to move on from Couch after Jordan Hancock came off the IR.

Thankfully, Couch was not claimed on waivers and on Tuesday, the Bills announced he was back as a member of their practice squad. To make room for Couch, Buffalo released guard Nick Broeker from the squad. They also placed rookie seventh-round pick Ar'Maj Reed-Adams on the IR.

Roster moves:



- Signed DB Te’Cory Couch to the practice squad



- Released G Nick Broeker from the practice squad



- Placed G Ar’maj Reed-Adams on the Injured Reserve list — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 17, 2026

Adams played in just three snaps this season, all againt the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. Leading up to Week 10, Reed-Adams was dealing with back and elbow issues, which ultimatley landing him on the reserve.

Broeker was on his fourth stint with the Bills, originally signing with them in 2023 as an undrafted free agent. He returned in 2025 and again in 2026. He was released by the Bills in September and signed by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans released him in October, and Broeker returned on Nov. 11.

Te'Cory Couch could be back on the active roster soon

Buffalo Bills defensive back Te'cory Couch warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Couch originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Miami but didn't make his debut until this season. He's played in four games, two as a practice squad elevation and two after being signed to the active roster on October 31. In those appearances, Couch has eight tackles, five of which were against the Ravens.

He's eligible to be called up one more time and that could very well happen given the injuries Buffalo continues to have in the secondary. It also helps that Couch has earned the trust and praise of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

"Te'Cory Couch had a great game," said Leonhard via Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre. "He went in there and executed really at a high level, communication and just winning some one-on-ones."

If Buffalo were to call him up a third time, they would then need to sign Couch to the active roster if they wanted to make him active in any more games.

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