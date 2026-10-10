Josh Palmer Added to Bills' Week 5 Injury Report Joining WRs DJ Moore, Keon Coleman

The Buffalo Bills increased the number to 15 players on their Week 5 injury report with another wide receiver joining the group on Friday.

With the Bills preparing for an October 12 primetime road test against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Josh Palmer popped up on Friday's post-practice report. Buffalo listed Palmer as a limited participant with a shoulder issue, suggesting that he could have suffered an injury mid-practice.

Although the extent of Palmer's shoulder problem is unknown, it's never usually a good sign when a player is added to the injury report this late in the week. The Bills will hold one more official practice on Saturday before traveling west.

Palmer is one of three Bills' wide receivers currently fighting through injury. DJ Moore, who sprained his AC joint in Week 2, missed his second straight practice on Friday. Continuing to play through a nagging ankle issue, Keon Coleman was a full participant for the second day in a row.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) intercepts a pass intended Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer had been healthy through the first four weeks after playing through an ankle/knee injury for much of a disappointing 2025 season.

With the uncertainty at the WR position, it seems as if fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell could potentially make his debut on Monday Night Football.

"I hope to have everybody. We're gonna prepare. If there's guys that aren't playing in this game, I'm going to have the full confidence [in those who are playing]," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady.

Of the 15 injured players, 10 were full participants on Friday. Defensive lineman Landon Jackson, who banged up his knee last time out, improved from limited to full participation.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Landon Jackson during warm ups before the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three non-participants at Bills' Friday practice

In addition to Moore, defensive lineman Ed Oliver and slot cornerback Dee Alford did not practice. All three players left the October 4 game due to injury.

Moore reaggravated his shoulder injury during the Week 4 loss, and giving him multiple days off for rest and recovery is likely part of the plan to maximize his chance on playing on Monday night. Moore has a 91-game availability streak that dates back to December 2020.

"DJ's a competitor," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady. "You see the difference with us with DJ out on the football field. I think that that's natural and that's real. He is always going to do, literally, everything he can to be out there, not just for himself, but for his teammates."

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 jumps over New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods #22 during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oliver left last Sunday's game after taking a hit to the knee area. While the game nauru is said to not be severe, it's trending in the direction of missing this week's game.

Meanwhile, Alford was forced out by what appeared to be a mild ankle sprain against the Patriots. Although he didn't return to the game, he addressed reporters in the locker room afterwards.

"I'm feeling pretty good. Gotta get an MRI, see how things go. I don't really know too much right now, but I feel good. I'm a warrior, so I'm ready for whatever," said Alford.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Christian Benford trending toward return

The Bills were without Benford when they hosted the Patriots in Week 4 after the cornerback left the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a non-contact toe injury.

Benford, who was temporarily wearing a walking boot in the immediate aftermath, returned to practice this week, logging back-to-back limited efforts.

"Day by day," said Benford after Thursday's practice.

Although it's not known if the injuries are similar, it's worth noting that Benford suffered a toe injury that forced him to miss one game last December.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs with the ball while defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 5)

FRIDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — LP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — FP



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — FP



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP



WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — FP



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — LP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — FP



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — FP



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — FP



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP

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