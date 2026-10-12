Bills' Rookie WR Set for NFL Debut as Josh Palmer Replacement on Monday Night at Rams

He's waited patiently over the first four weeks, and his opportunity has finally arrived.

Buffalo Bills' fourth-round rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell will be on the active game day roster for the first time this season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

"Skyler’s going to be up, and it was good because early in the week, he's taking DJ's [Moore] plays in practice as we kind of go through it," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady after Saturday's practice in Orchard Park.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Skyler Bell give their unique handshake between drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, August 7, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Moore is officially questionable for the October 12 primetime matchup as he nurses an AC joint issue, the Bills have already ruled out veteran wide receiver Josh Palmer due to a shoulder injury that popped up during Friday's practice. With Buffalo down at least one body at the wide receiver position, Bell will have the opportunity to introduce himself on Monday Night Football.

"Got to go put on the show [for Monday night]. Whole world watching, so, I'm excited," said Bell.

Replacing Josh Palmer

After a disappointing 2025 campaign with the Bills, Palmer has been boom or bust thus far through the first four weeks in 2026. He has three receptions, two of which resulted in long touchdowns, over 102 offensive snaps.

Deployed for 40 percent of plays, Palmer has earned only nine targets as a receiver. Now, he'll miss his sixth regular season game as a Bill, and the extent of his injury is currently unknown.

"He got kind of twisted up yesterday in practice. We're still kinda going through some of the testing and whatnot," said Brady on Saturday.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) intercepts a pass intended Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) during the fourth quarter for at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What does Skyler Bell offer?

During his final season competing for Connecticut, Bell showed versatility, explosiveness and production. He led all Division I FBS players with 101 receptions.

"I think I'm explosive. I'm dynamic. I got speed, and I try to make every play that come my way," said Bell.

Over 13 games in 2025, he gained 1,278 yards receiving and caught a team-high 13 TD passes. The slightly-undersized receiver wasn't confined to the slot, displaying the ability to win downfield and win 50-50 balls.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson (24) in the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Skyler's a baller. His feel for the game is amazing. His ability to burst after the catch," said Bills' veteran wide receiver Khalil Shakir last month.

Bell missed about two weeks of training camp due to a groin injury that emerged on August 8. It wasn't until the preseason finale that he saw his first game action. He made seven catches for 49 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 27.

"Like I've been saying all along it's not like he hasn't been getting work with Josh [Allen]," said Brady. "I've got all the confidence in Skyler and I'm excited for his opportunity."

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell (13) avoids a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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