Bills' Rookie WR Set for NFL Debut as Josh Palmer Replacement on Monday Night at Rams
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He's waited patiently over the first four weeks, and his opportunity has finally arrived.
Buffalo Bills' fourth-round rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell will be on the active game day roster for the first time this season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.
"Skyler’s going to be up, and it was good because early in the week, he's taking DJ's [Moore] plays in practice as we kind of go through it," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady after Saturday's practice in Orchard Park.
While Moore is officially questionable for the October 12 primetime matchup as he nurses an AC joint issue, the Bills have already ruled out veteran wide receiver Josh Palmer due to a shoulder injury that popped up during Friday's practice. With Buffalo down at least one body at the wide receiver position, Bell will have the opportunity to introduce himself on Monday Night Football.
"Got to go put on the show [for Monday night]. Whole world watching, so, I'm excited," said Bell.
Replacing Josh Palmer
After a disappointing 2025 campaign with the Bills, Palmer has been boom or bust thus far through the first four weeks in 2026. He has three receptions, two of which resulted in long touchdowns, over 102 offensive snaps.
Deployed for 40 percent of plays, Palmer has earned only nine targets as a receiver. Now, he'll miss his sixth regular season game as a Bill, and the extent of his injury is currently unknown.
"He got kind of twisted up yesterday in practice. We're still kinda going through some of the testing and whatnot," said Brady on Saturday.
What does Skyler Bell offer?
During his final season competing for Connecticut, Bell showed versatility, explosiveness and production. He led all Division I FBS players with 101 receptions.
"I think I'm explosive. I'm dynamic. I got speed, and I try to make every play that come my way," said Bell.
Over 13 games in 2025, he gained 1,278 yards receiving and caught a team-high 13 TD passes. The slightly-undersized receiver wasn't confined to the slot, displaying the ability to win downfield and win 50-50 balls.
"Skyler's a baller. His feel for the game is amazing. His ability to burst after the catch," said Bills' veteran wide receiver Khalil Shakir last month.
Bell missed about two weeks of training camp due to a groin injury that emerged on August 8. It wasn't until the preseason finale that he saw his first game action. He made seven catches for 49 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 27.
"Like I've been saying all along it's not like he hasn't been getting work with Josh [Allen]," said Brady. "I've got all the confidence in Skyler and I'm excited for his opportunity."
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.