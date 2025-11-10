Josh Allen's stat rarity looms large in Bills' loss to Dolphins
It was an uninspiring performance for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in their Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. But it was Allen's effort in particular that needs to be highlighted.
Allen's career stats against the Dolphins entering the matchup were absurd. And from a bird's eye view, his numbers looked good this time around, too. The reigning league MVP went 28 for 40 with 306 passing yards, two touchdown passes, an interception, and another 31 yards on the ground.
But it was the turnovers that stood out here. In addition to the INT that he threw on the Bills' opening possession of the second half, Allen fumbled in the fourth quarter as Buffalo was finally mustering a drive.
That amount of turnovers is extremely rare for Allen versus the Dolphins. In 17 career games against Miami, including the playoffs, Allen has only turned the ball over multiple times on four occasions. He's now 2-2 in those games against the 'Phins, including his first start and loss to Miami in 2018.
It's another concerning showing for Allen in the offense in what's been a mixed bag in the 2025 season. He's now up to seven turnovers through nine games for the Bills. In 17 starts in 2024, Allen claimed the MVP by totaling eight turnovers.
It will be intriguing to see where things go for Allen from here. Although he seems to have found weapons he can rely on in Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir, Kincaid missed most of the second half due to injury. Keon Coleman got in the endzone, but he had an up-and-down day to say the least.
Aside from them, the Buffalo passing attack looks to be as unimpressive as it's been for Allen in some time. And if he continues to turn the ball over like he did against Miami, it will be tough for the Bills to get back into the AFC East race.
