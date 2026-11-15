NFL Prediction Panel, Joe Brady Differ on Bills' Degree of Difficulty vs. Jets
In this story:
Next up is a divisional game, on the road, against a team that has lost four in a row.
While Buffalo Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady, as he should, is cautiously approaching this Week 10 road test, the experts don't really see reason for worry.
Off to their best start since the 1993 season, the Bills (7-1) visit the New York Jets (2-7) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 15 in East Rutherford.
"This is a division game on the road, it's going to be as hard as it gets," said Brady on Wednesday.
Sports Illustrated's prediction panel, however, views it a bit differently. None of the eight experts foresee a letdown for the Bills against a lesser opponent.
All eight panelists picked Buffalo to post its eighth victory by defeating the Jets. Of the 14 games on the NFL Week 10 slate, the Bills are one of six unanimous selections. The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are the others.
As always, the SI game picks are straight up. When it comes to the betting line, the Bills have moved to an 8.5-point road favorite over the Jets (per DraftKings).
The matchup certainly favors the Bills on paper across the board. Buffalo leads the NFL in scoring offense, and its defense has been encouragingly stout the past two week.
Brady's main concern, however, appears to be the Jets' offense and the unit's capability to erupt, especially with a healthy receiving corps. Quarterback Geno Smith put together three consecutive 250+ yard passing performances until struggling at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs in Week 9.
"They're one of the most explosive offenses. When they've had all the receivers healthy, you can see what that offense really looks like," said Brady. "It's going to be a huge challenge for us defensively as a football team, and a great opportunity for us.”
On the other side of the ball, the Bills must account for a capable Jets' pass rush that features outstanding rookie David Bailey.
Buffalo is expected to be without starting right tackle Spencer Brown due to an ankle injury. That means swing tackle Tylan Grabe is likely to start on the right side this week.
MMQB Week 10 Game Picks
Bills at Jets
Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills
Eva Geitheim, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.