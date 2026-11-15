NFL Prediction Panel, Joe Brady Differ on Bills' Degree of Difficulty vs. Jets

Next up is a divisional game, on the road, against a team that has lost four in a row.

While Buffalo Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady, as he should, is cautiously approaching this Week 10 road test, the experts don't really see reason for worry.

Off to their best start since the 1993 season, the Bills (7-1) visit the New York Jets (2-7) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 15 in East Rutherford.

"This is a division game on the road, it's going to be as hard as it gets," said Brady on Wednesday.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) tries to prevent New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) from tackling him, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sports Illustrated's prediction panel, however, views it a bit differently. None of the eight experts foresee a letdown for the Bills against a lesser opponent.

All eight panelists picked Buffalo to post its eighth victory by defeating the Jets. Of the 14 games on the NFL Week 10 slate, the Bills are one of six unanimous selections. The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are the others.

As always, the SI game picks are straight up. When it comes to the betting line, the Bills have moved to an 8.5-point road favorite over the Jets (per DraftKings).

The matchup certainly favors the Bills on paper across the board. Buffalo leads the NFL in scoring offense, and its defense has been encouragingly stout the past two week.

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady's main concern, however, appears to be the Jets' offense and the unit's capability to erupt, especially with a healthy receiving corps. Quarterback Geno Smith put together three consecutive 250+ yard passing performances until struggling at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs in Week 9.

"They're one of the most explosive offenses. When they've had all the receivers healthy, you can see what that offense really looks like," said Brady. "It's going to be a huge challenge for us defensively as a football team, and a great opportunity for us.”

On the other side of the ball, the Bills must account for a capable Jets' pass rush that features outstanding rookie David Bailey.

Buffalo is expected to be without starting right tackle Spencer Brown due to an ankle injury. That means swing tackle Tylan Grabe is likely to start on the right side this week.

MMQB Week 10 Game Picks

Bills at Jets

Albert Breer, senior reporter

Pick: Bills

Eva Geitheim, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor

Pick: Bills

Mike Kadlick, senior news writer

Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer

Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor

Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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