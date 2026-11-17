The Buffalo Bills are on quite a run as they are now 8-1 and own the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They’ve also had some help over the past few weeks due to injuries suffered by their opponents.

Buffalo knocked off the Baltimore Ravens with Joe Fagnano taking the majority of the snaps with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley suffering injuries. The following game was against another backup as Carson Wentz filled in for an injured Kyler Murray when the Bills took on the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 10 against the New York Jets, they saw a good bit of Cade Klubnik, with Geno Smith getting knocked out of the game. Buffalo can’t help who its opponents are, but the level of play they’ve faced has some questioning their viability. That said, they still stand atop most Week 11 NFL power rankings.

Sports Illustrated

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 3

Connor Orr saw enough to move the Bills up one spot and praised Josh Allen for the way he keeps scoring touchdowns at a high rate.

"I thought New York City sports talk radio had an interesting response to the idea that if Josh Allen got hit like Geno Smith did, every flag on the field would have been thrown (as Aaron Glenn suggested to referees on Sunday): Actually, Allen would have probably already been in the end zone. So it wouldn’t have even come to this," Orr wrote.

ESPN

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau enters the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 1

ESPN oddly had the Bills falling from No. 1 to No. 2 after beating the struggling New York Jets by 19. Meanwhile, they were surpassed by the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the struggling Dallas Cowboys by six and surrendered 40 points.

They don't dive into the explanation, but instead, Nick Suss discusses the team's top non-quarterback MVP. For the Bills, Suss says that title belongs to Greg Rousseau.

"The transition from 4-3 defensive end to 3-4 outside linebacker has worked wonders for Rousseau. He is in the midst of a career season, leading the NFL in quarterback pressures (41) and quarterback hits (27). He is also tied for fourth in sacks (eight). Just over halfway through the season, Rousseau has already matched or set career highs in just about every meaningful pass rushing or defending stat," Suss wrote.

The Athletic

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman catches the ball over New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 1

Once again, Josh Kendall and Chad Graff of The Athletic have the Bills at No. 1. They decided to highlight every breakout player for each team in their rankings, and again, Rousseau was the choice. Although, they also gave some kudos to wide receiver Keon Coleman.

"The sixth-year outside linebacker has been good for a long time. He’s trending toward great this year and has already tied his career high in sacks with eight, which ranks fourth in the league. Third-year wide receiver Keon Coleman is also on track for career highs in yards and catches. Despite just one reception for 11 yards (and one concussion check) on Sunday, Coleman has 24 catches for 315 yards."

NFL.com

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs with the ball during the second half against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 1

Nick Shook discussed the level of competition as of late, but says the Bills still deserve credit for taking care of business the way they have.

“Look, I know the Bills’ recent victories aren’t of the chest-thumping, braggadocious quality. In their last three, they took down the Joe Fagnano-led Ravens, the Carson Wentz-led Vikings and the lowly Jets. But there’s something to be said about a top team simply taking care of business,” Shook wrote.

Bleacher Report

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 1

Moe Moton kept the Bills at No. 1 and he sees them wrapping up the division by the holidays.

"I ranked the Buffalo Bills No. 1 in these rankings last week, and that didn't change after they went on the road and thumped the New York Jets. Buffalo has faced backup quarterbacks Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz and Cade Klubnik over the previous three weeks and will face Kyle McCord in Week 11," Moton wrote.

"Expect the Bills to continue their dominance for their sixth straight win and remain atop the power rankings. With all of the New England Patriots' recent injuries, Buffalo could be the first team to claim a division title shortly after Thanksgiving."

CBS Sports

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field during the Bills preseason game against Pittsburgh. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 1

Again, the QB question comes up here, but Pete Prisco says the schedule coming up will help answer a lot of questions about this defense.

"The defense has played better the past three weeks, but they've faced a lot of backup quarterbacks. The schedule toughens up in the coming weeks," Prisco wrote.

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