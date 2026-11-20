With a win against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will improve to 9-1 for the first time since 1991.

Thirty-five years, three additional gut-wrenching losses in the Super Bowl, and countless other heartbreakers have since occurred between when Buffalo last achieved that regular-season mark following a game against the Green Bay Packers on November 10, 1991, and now, but that doesn’t change the fact that fans and media members are drinking the Kool-Aid, so to speak, when it comes to first-year head coach Joe Brady’s chances of leading his team on a deep postseason run later on in January.

And, it’s hard to blame anyone for doing so.

Following the recent trade for veteran playmaking safety Amani Hooker, the right recipe appears to be in place for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills to finally get over the proverbial playoff wall in a mere matter of months.

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker (22) lines up before a play during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, before anyone can really start focusing on anything past the regular season, the Western New York franchise still has plenty of business to attend to as the calendar creeps toward December.

The team’s remaining schedule is anything but easy—and very well may be the toughest slate of the whole year for Brady’s crew—so it’ll be important for Allen and Co. to stockpile as many more wins as possible against opponents like the Dolphins, which is a team still searching for its second win of the 2026 campaign under fellow rookie head coach Jeff Haffley.

With that in mind, considering that Buffalo has a primetime matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs on tap for Thanksgiving night in Orchard Park on Thursday, is there a possibility of the Bills falling victim to the classic “trap game” on Sunday afternoon against Miami?

It’s possible.

Nov. 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, if the team wants any chance at obtaining the No. 1 seed in the AFC entering the playoffs down the road, then it’ll be crucial to avoid any such event from unfolding this weekend.

So, keeping that in mind, here are three keys to the Bills avoiding letdown against their divisional counterpart.

1. Bills' defense must fluster Kyle McCord early

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets' backup quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) carries the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the fourth consecutive game since the team’s much-needed bye week last month, Buffalo’s defense is being gifted the opportunity to face a backup quarterback instead of the opponents’ preferred option at gunslinger.

So, while it’s true that Bills’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s youthful unit is putting up some historically impressive numbers in recent weeks, there’s no denying that the statistics have been somewhat skewed.

However, the team can only play who’s in front of them, and so far the defensive players have been handling business in November.

That must continue on Sunday versus Dolphins’ rookie quarterback Kyle McCord, who made his first NFL start on the road last week at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts that ended in a 24-22 loss.

Regardless of the opponent, narrowly missing out on a road win in your first NFL start is impressive for any player.

Miami Dolphins' backup quarterback Kyle McCord (14) celebrates after scoring his first career rushing touchdown Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, McCord (17-of-32 for 209 yards) did so while falling just 11 passing yards shy of breaking former Dolphins’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s debut passing record (219 yards), which he set in 2012. He also rushed for one touchdown.

So, needless to say, while the young former Syracuse University star won’t be shell-shocked in Western New York this weekend with one road start already under his belt, it’ll be crucial that Leonhard’s cast of players make him feel unwelcomed and uncomfortable for four quarters.

Pass-rushers like Gregory Rousseau, rookie T.J. Parker, and captain Bradley Chubb, who is a former Dolphins’ defender, will need to help make sure that’s the case.

2. Bills' offense can't start flat vs. Miami’s competitive defense

Nov. 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) changes the play at the line of scrimmage against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although the Bills convincingly came out on top against the New York Jets last week with a 31-12 road victory, the team actually only possessed a four-point lead at halftime on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in case any Bills Mafia members may have forgotten.

And, despite the game never seeming to be truly in question against the Jets, Buffalo must avoid having a similar sluggish start on offense against Miami head coach Jeff Hafley and coordinator Sean Duggan’s defense this week at home.

The Dolphins recently held the Detroit Lions’ high-powered offense, which ranks fifth in the NFL in points per game this season heading into Week 11, to just 19 points back on November 8, so they’re certainly a capable unit on defense despite some inconsistencies at times.

Miami Dolphins' cornerback Chris Johnson (3) intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts' tight end Drew Ogletree (85) on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, the team is ranked 10th in total yards allowed at just 320.6 per game according to FOX Sports' database, as well as seventh in passing yards allowed at 202.1 yards per game, so it might be more of a struggle for Allen and his group of playmakers versus Miami than some might think.

Buffalo can’t afford to let anything wonky happen this weekend, which could certainly happen if the offense can’t start the game out quickly and smoothly.

With that in mind, Allen must take what the defense gives him and not force the issue.

3. Continue to ride James Cook vs. Dolphins’ depleted front

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with Bills' head coach Joe Brady during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After recently placing veteran defensive lineman Zach Sieler on injured reserve nearly two weeks ago, as well as fellow interior defenders Zeke Biggers and Jordan Phillips on the list just on Tuesday, there’s no denying that the Dolphins are hurting up front on the defensive line entering Sunday’s matchup in the AFC East.

And, pairing that with the fact that the team is only ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game to the opposition at a rate of 118.4 yards per contest on the ground, it would appear that the Bills might be hard-pressed to find a better avenue to take to exploit their divisional foe’s defense this weekend.

So, while it’s true that veteran running back James Cook’s high-usage rate might be a bit of a concern to some heading toward the latter part of the regular season, it’ll be critical that Buffalo maintain a healthy ground attack this weekend at Highmark Stadium.

Effectively keeping the clock rolling versus Miami and trying to quickly move on to Thanksgiving’s showdown with Kansas City isn’t a bad plan of attack.

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