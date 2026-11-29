The Buffalo Bills' defense has engineered a turnaround in the second half of the year. It is fair to question, though, how sustainable their play is heading into the stretch run.

The Bills had a signature win in besting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night. In fact, Brittany Mahomes is still stewing over it after Buffalo limited her husband, Patrick, to only 10 points.

Meanwhile, in what has been a historic start for the franchise, the Buffalo defensive improvements have been uniquely tied to it.

But even the Chiefs' offense wasn't at its best in the Week 12 matchup. It only adds to a trend in the Bills' recent play during their seven-game winning streak: offenses not being at full strength against Buffalo.

Bills defense ...



Before the bye (Weeks 1-6):

+0.135 EPA per play (31st)



After bye (Weeks 8-12):

-0.236 (1st)



That said: Obviously lot of backup QBs and weather impacted this. Next week should finally be a REAL test against Tommy DeVito and the Patriots — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 27, 2026

Kansas City down its No. 1 threat

Rookie Emmett Johnson has filled in admirably for Kenneth Walker over the last three games. Walker has been the fuel of the Chiefs' 8-3 start, though.

In the six wins this season that he's played in, Walker has averaged 127.8 rushing yards per game for KC. In the Chiefs' three losses this year, though, he's averaged 35 yards per game when factoring in not suiting up against the Bills.

Patrick Mahomes, of course, is one of the greatest to ever do it. But his offense is much different than his days of prime Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. KC's loss in Buffalo, however, had just as much to do with the weather.

"Football weather" impacts primetime matchup

Credit to the Bills for building a new stadium and still allowing the weather to affect the game.



Could've done the copy & paste dome stadium.



Football is meant to be played outside...rain or shine. — Jack Mac (@JackMac) November 27, 2026

It was one of the sloppiest weather games for fans in 2026, in the 11th regular-season matchup in the Mahomes-Allen rivalry. Allowing 10 points is commendable with that QB on the other side. But we've seen how weather can have a massive impact on high-octane offenses.

Remember the Vikings' suffocation of the Bears in Week 2? As dominant as the Minnesota D has been in 2026, the monsoon-like conditions in Chicago factored into slowing down an offense coming off a 59-point game, and is ranked No. 7 overall in scoring (27.4 PPG).

That Bears' attack — that scored 39 on Thanksgiving against the Lions — is one the Bills will see come Week 15.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the winning touchdown to Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) during the NFL game against Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We have to tip our caps to Buffalo for taking advantage of the situations it's seen over the last month. The Bills now sit at No. 7 in scoring defense (19.8 PPG) and No. 10 in total defense (313.2 YPG).

But they will have to prove it in several matchups on the horizon. Next up? A matchup with the floundering Patriots and backup QB Tommy Devito.

The Bills defense tonight:



- Held Chiefs to 2/11 on third downs

- Held to 73 rushing yards in the rain

- Multiple clutch 4th quarter stops



This unit has gotten slandered all week.



They did this against Patrick Mahomes.



They are legit fellas. pic.twitter.com/5iV7HYMmtW — BillsMuse (@BillsMuseee) November 27, 2026

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