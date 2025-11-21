Bills' benched WR getting advice from team minority owner Tracy McGrady?
Now troubled Buffalo Bills' receiver Keon Coleman is getting life lessons from ... Tracy McGrady?
Hard to tell from only a minute or so of video shot before Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, but we know for sure that Coleman spent some time before kickoff on the field talking one-on-one with the former NBA superstar-turned-Bills limited ownership partner. Coleman is inactive - the result of being a "healthy scratch" - after reportedly missing a team meeting last week.
He is the Bills' second-leading receiver, but his on-field effort and off-field focus have both been called into question by head coach Sean McDermott and several teammates including Josh Allen.
In the video posted to social media, McGrady is seen doing most of the talking while Coleman listens, nods and tosses a football back and worth. At one point, it appears that McGrady — wearing sunglasses inside the domed stadium — makes a movement to mimic a golf swing.
McGrady, now 46, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. It would be ironic if he was consulting Coleman, given that he was fined and suspended numerous times during his 15-year career for everything from throwing the ball at an opposing player, kicking a ball into the stands, and tampering by attempting to recruit another player outside of free agency.
