History will be made this week as the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night.

While the Bills have played in 11 games on Thanksgiving Day, this is the first time they will be at home for the holiday.

The game itself will be full of intrigue as two of the top teams in the AFC will square off in a game that will have huge implications on the AFC playoffs seeding. Both teams come in on a winning streak, but the Bills' recent wins haven't inspired much confidence.

Buffalo has faced multiple backup quarterbacks, and while they did what good teams should do and won each time, they apparently didn't win convincingly enough. Over the past three weeks, the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-9, the New York Jets 31-12, and the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 and kept all from scoring touchdowns. Still, they enter this game with no shortage of doubters, which we see in our weekly NFL expert pick roundup.

ESPN

Matt Bowen: Chiefs

Mike Clay: Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler: Chiefs

Dan Graziano: Chiefs

Kalyn Kahler: Chiefs

Pamela Maldonado: Chiefs

Eric Moody: Bills

Jason Reid: Chiefs

Ben Solak: Chiefs

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Seth Wickersham: Chiefs

Bills: 2 | Chiefs: 9

NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Chiefs

Brooke Cersosimo: Chiefs

Gennaro Filice: Chiefs

Bobby Kownack: Chiefs

Dan Parr: Bills

Bills: 1 | Chiefs: 4

Bleacher Report

Gary Davenport: Bills

Brad Gagnon: Chiefs

Kris Knox: Chiefs

Moe Moton: Bills

Brent Sobleski: Chiefs

Wes O'Donnell: Bills

Ian Hanford: Bills

Bills: 4 | Chiefs: 3

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Bills

Jared Dubin: Bills

Ryan Wilson: Chiefs

John Breech: Bills

Tyler Sullivan: Chiefs

Dave Richard: Chiefs

Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Bills: 4 | Chiefs: 3

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III carries the ball during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Most of the experts are in agreement here, with the Chiefs holding a significant edge in the roundup.

Bills: 11

Chiefs: 19

While many experts seem to be swayed by Buffalo's soft schedule, they're overlooking the fact that Kansas City has had a favorable stretch lately as well. The Chiefs have beaten the Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals over the past three weeks. Before that, however, they dropped consecutive games to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, which were the last two teams they faced with winning records. Those losses haven't drawn nearly as much scrutiny as Buffalo received for beating Miami by 17 points, which is odd.

That said, the Bills could have an edge in this one. The weather is going to be ugly and while Kansas City boasts a strong rushing attack, they will be without Kenneth Walker III. Buffalo is fully healthy at running back and James Cook is playing phenomenal football once again. Josh Allen will also be ready to use his legs after not rushing once in Week 11. The advantage on the ground should be enough for Buffalo to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Bills 23, Chiefs 19

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