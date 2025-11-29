Five critical questions ahead of Bills vs. Steelers on Sunday
The Buffalo Bills have a critical matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the Steel City with major playoff implications on the line, and any fan should be educated on the opponent in such a huge game.
Before Sunday, we spoke with Evan Smith (@EvanRGSmith on X), a Pittsburgh native and The Daily Collegian writer who interned with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette earlier in the year, about five questions that tell you everything you need to know about them.
The Steelers have hung right around the top of the AFC North at 6-5. What has been the main reason for their success this season?
The Steelers' success has come on the backs of their star players living up to their contracts. They’ve won games where the likes of [Jalen] Ramsey, [DK] Metcalf and [T.J.] Watt are making plays. However, when the leaders don’t perform, the rest of the team follows suit in not making an impact.
Aaron Rodgers will return on Sunday after missing last week with a wrist injury, but he has often been ineffective. Would you have preferred Rodgers or Mason Rudolph at QB for Sunday and why?
I prefer to see Aaron Rodgers out there. We’ve seen years of the Mason Rudolph experience and he never shows progress, so even though there’s some uncertainty with Rodgers, he gives the team a better chance of winning.
What has changed about the Steelers during the season that’s helped them become better?
Since the start of the season, the revamped roster has started to click more. At the start of the year, the defense looked like a mess and the O-line seemed to have regressed. The team looked good on the heels of a defense that started contributing splash plays, and improvements up front that have allowed the run game to establish and give Aaron Rodgers more time on his feet.
If the Steelers were to win against the Bills on Sunday, what would be the main reason why?
It would have to be a defensive stand leading the Steelers. I don’t trust the offense to make splashes in this game, so they’d win a low-scoring affair. The key will be shutting down James Cook, cause that’s how they usually win, shutting down the run.
What’s your score prediction for the game?
I think the Bills wipe the floor with the Steelers. Give me, like, 30-17 Bills.
