Bills' two biggest keys to victory in Week 2 vs. Jets include exploiting new CB
After one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen, Sean McDermott and company will head to the Meadowlands for an AFC East showdown against the New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL season.
But what will it take for them to get a win?
Two factors stand out the most for the Bills as they go into the matchup with a short week looming.
1. Pick on Brandon Stephens
While All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner may feel scared about playing against the rampaging Allen, the man on the other side of the defense makes a much more appealing matchup for Buffalo.
Brandon Stephens, whom the Jets signed to a three-year, $36 million deal in March, gave up five receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also guilty of a pass interference penalty and allowed a 136.9 passer rating when targeted.
If offensive coordinator Joe Brady can move around his receivers to create ideal situations, it should lead to a big game for at least one of the Bills' outside guys. Maybe Keon Coleman, who had an incredible Week 1, will show off again.
2. Keep contain against Justin Fields
The Bills' defense has struggled against mobile quarterbacks since the start of 2024, and it hasn't been more apparent than when they've faced Lamar Jackson. In three matchups since 2024, Jackson ran for about 54 yards per game on six carries in each.
Kyler Murray (Week 1), Drake Maye (Week 15) and Bo Nix (Wild Card Playoffs) also picked up significant rushing yardage on the ground in 2024 in their games, and none of them ran more than six times against Buffalo. Against the Steelers on Sunday, Jets quarterback Justin Fields ran the ball 12 times, contributing 48 of New York's 182 rushing yards.
With Week 1 hero Ed Oliver out for Sunday's game after being stepped on during Wednesday's practice, combined with Fields' tendency to run the ball, stopping him from escaping the pocket and using his legs will be the biggest challenge to a defense that gave up 209 yards rushing in Week 1.
It'll be an uphill battle for Buffalo no matter what, but getting the passing game in rhythm against Stephens and shutting down Fields' legs will be the primary focus for the Bills.
