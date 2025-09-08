Bills' Sean McDermott has emotional message for players in Week 1 postgame speech
If you are old enough to remember the Buffalo Bills' comeback down by 32 in the second half into a postseason victory, then you knew better than to walk away from the Bills game against the Ravens. Yet, that was the case, as fans left early when the Bills were down 15 late in the fourth quarter.
Bills' quarterback Josh Allen had a message for those fans, and after the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott also had a message, but his players in the locker room, following the improbable win against the Ravens.
McDermott’s message: “You never stopped playing”
"As a coach men, you always look for a win like this early in the year, when you're trying to bring a team together. You guys just showed me what's in here. You never stopped playing, new faces in this locker room, you never stopped playing, you kept playing for one another," said McDermott in his postgame locker room speech.
McDermott understood how big this win was, but he also recognized that the Bills have some work to do. "Hey, that's a helluva a win men," said McDermott and added later, "Humble in victory, humble in victory, we got a lot to clean up."
Bills' defense delivers clutch moment
There is no question that the Bills have a lot to clean up, specifically on the defensive side, but even still, the defense made key plays at the most opportune times, giving the Bills' offense a chance to score 16 unanswered points in the final minutes of the game. The turning point was Ed Oliver's forced fumble against Derrick Henry with the Bills trailing by eight points.
Matt Prater’s Buffalo Baptism
For Matt Prater's game-winning kick, McDermott awarded the newly signed kicker with the game ball, saying, "First of all, he's almost as old as I am, and his legs are smaller than mine, but we are so proud to have you in Buffalo, on that kick right there, welcome to Buffalo."
Upon being awarded the ball, Prater said, "I came into the building on Thursday, I felt the energy and vibe in practice, this teams for real."
