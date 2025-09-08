Bills' epic comeback may have ignited breakout season for second-year WR
For a team to pull off a comeback the way the Buffalo Bills did against the Ravens, it often takes a handful of players making game-changing plays.
Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was front and center of the 15-point come-from-behind win. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was instrumental in forcing the fumble of Ravens' running back Derrick Henry, and of course, Matt Prater hitting the game-winner.
There was, however, one player in particular, who was huge in the fourth quarter after being heavily scrutinized all summer long
Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman was electric in the fourth quarter. With big-time receptions that helped spark the comeback, including an incredible diving catch in the endzone on a tip pass, which got the Bills within eight. Coleman was targeted 11 times in the game, the majority of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Inside Coleman’s Clutch Performance
In the fourth quarter alone, Coleman had seven receptions, 95 yards, and a touchdown. Not only did he score the late touchdown, but he also had a huge 25-yard reception that set the Bills up inside the ten-yard line and in perfect position for the game-winning field goal by Matt Prater.
"The work we put in the offseason and camp is showing up," said Coleman in an interview following the game. Coleman continued, "Keep chipping away, keep chipping away, as long as there was time on the clock, we feel we have a chance to win it."
Can Coleman Become Bills' WR1?
It's just one game, but we've heard the Bills players, including Josh Allen and Dion Dawkins, talk about the hard work that Coleman put in this offseason, and to expect big things in 2025 from the second-year wideout.
Will 2025 be the breakout year for the young receiver?
