What Bills can expect from Dolphins' dramatic receivers in Week 3
The Buffalo Bills are dealing with injuries in the secondary, and on the other side for their game on Thursday Night Football, there's a receiver trio that has had some history with Buffalo, especially its two big names.
The Dolphins' receiver group begins and ends with Tyreek Hill, a 10-year veteran and five-time All-Pro who's had a lot of trade buzz surrounding him as well as some off-field issues.
In six career games against the Bills with the Dolphins, Hill has 28 catches for 346 yards and two touchdowns, but he doesn't just go after the Bills on the field. He went on a rant in June against Buffalo's defense.
TRENDING: Bills' head coach updates Week 3 availability for Ed Oliver, Matt Milano vs. Dolphins
Hill was held to 104 yards receiving on seven catches in their two games in 2024, but he's had seven- and nine-catch performances against Buffalo in previous years.
Across from Hill is Jaylen Waddle, a fifth-year veteran who was rather quiet in two games against the Bills in 2024, with a combined six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.
MORE: Through two games, Joey Bosa, Bills appear to be match made in football heaven
Waddle has eclipsed four catches in a single game against Buffalo just once, and with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggling, there's no reason to think he'll be able to find room.
If Hill and Waddle are bottled up, there's second-year man Malik Washington, who had the Dolphins' first punt return touchdown in five years on Sunday against the Patriots, but he's dealing with a thumb injury. If he can't make it, that's one less threat the Bills will have to deal with.
The Bills have defeated the Dolphins six straight times including the playoffs, and shutting down the three wide receivers will be key to extending that streak to seven.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —