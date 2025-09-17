Bills Central

Three keys to Bills' victory in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Bills can destroy a couple weaknesses and hone in on a key player

Owen Klein

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw a pass against the Miami Dolphins.
Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw a pass against the Miami Dolphins. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have overcome a great amount of adversity to get to 2-0, and another divisional game awaits as the Miami Dolphins come to town for Thursday Night Football.

The Dolphins may be the worst team in the NFL, but it's still an AFC East matchup, and it's on a short week, so here are three things to look out for that'll give the Bills an advantage against their longtime rivals.

1. Attack Dolphins' weak corners

Storm Duck
Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Storm Duck (36) attempts to take down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Dolphins' top cornerback is Storm Duck, a 2024 undrafted free agent, and he's nursing an injury. If that doesn't say anything about the state of Miami's secondary, nothing will. The Bills should be able to lean on their passing attack more easily early on, even as Josh Allen deals with a nose issue.

That said, Keon Coleman is a prime bounce-back candidate after he accumulated just 26 yards receiving after a 112-yard effort in Week 1.

2. Hone in on De'Von Achane defensively

De'Von Achane
The Bills' Taron Johnson turns and reaches out to grab Miami's De'Von Achane during first-half action at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 3, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through two weeks, the third-year running back leads the Dolphins with 11 receptions. Given Miami's weak offensive line, Achane should be the focal point of Miami's offense, even in the passing game, against a Buffalo defense that gave up 338 yards rushing through the first two weeks despite being ahead for most of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Achane tallied 286 total yards and scored three touchdowns against the Bills last season, and with All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano's status up in the air, it'll put a lot more pressure on Dorian Williams to step up in his absence, much like 2024.

3. Mix it up against Dolphins' shaky offensive line

Tua Tagovailoa
Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins have allowed eight sacks in their first two games of the season, the third-most in the NFL, and the fact that their top lineman, guard James Daniels, who is on injured reserve, will make things easier for Buffalo.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggles when his first read is taken away, so the Bills can get creative with their pressures using stunts and the like to help get Joey Bosa, who made his first impact play as a Bill against the Jets, and others to the QB.

Things appear to be lining up nicely for the Bills to start 3-0 for the second straight season, and these factors will be crucial in giving Buffalo the edge.

Josh Allen
Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Josh Allen runs between two Dolphins defenders in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

