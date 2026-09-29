Buffalo Bills Surge in Week 4 NFL Power Ranking Roundup Despite Subpar Showing

Buffalo Bills fans endured plenty of stress this weekend when their team struggled mightily against the Los Angeles Chargers. Buffalo turned the ball over five times, including on the very first offensive snap of the game when James Cook coughed it up.

Josh Allen wasn’t immune either, with three turnovers of his own. Still, their defense, led by Greg Rousseau, kept the score low and the Bills escaped with a win.

That victory may have caused some blood pressure to rise in Western New York, but media outlets around the nation are buying in more than ever. As we can see in our Week 4 NFL power rankings roundup, the Bills proved they can win when they’re not at their best, which has them standing atop most rankings.

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Connor Orr had the Bills move up one spot in his latest rankings, coming away impressed that they can win ugly. As he says, it’s a long season and teams will have to deal with plenty of turmoil. Buffalo proved this weekend they can handle that as they won despite turning the ball over five times.

”A season is littered with trials of different kinds, but this one was about winning ugly,” Orr wrote.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen looks to throw in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic uses a theme in its rankings and this week, Josh Kendall and Chad Graff discussed every team’s confidence in their star quarterback. For the Bills, they say the confidence in Allen is “unshakable,” which is why they kept them at No. 2 despite a showing that wasn’t ideal.

”Josh Allen had three turnovers and a 54 passer rating, and everyone in Buffalo would still give him a kidney. Many would give him both. Even on a bad day, Allen scored two rushing touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback in the modern era with multiple rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games.”

Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid makes a catch for a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN also has the Bills at No. 1, but they were singing the praises of tight end Dalton Kincaid. Nick Suss named him the team’s top fantasy surprise, saying he’s been on a tear to start the season.

“Through three weeks, Kincaid leads all NFL tight ends in receiving yards and has caught 14 of the 17 passes thrown his way. He ranks among the top 10 tight ends in targets, posting the best catch percentage (82.4%) of any tight end or wide receiver with at least that many targets,” Suss wrote.

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepts a pass near the end zone and runs it back to midfield against the Chargers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like just about everyone else, Pete Prisco was impressed that Buffalo found a way to win despite their inability to protect the ball this weekend.

”The Buffalo Bills move to the top spot of my rankings after the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Washington Commanders. Buffalo beat the Los Angeles Charger despite turning the ball over five times. That's the sign of a good team,” Prisco wrote.

Buffalo Bills OT Dion Dawkins spikes the ball after Josh Allen scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Florio moved the Bills up from No. 2 to No. 1, but he clearly wasn’t a fan of the alternate uniforms.

”The Bills are No. 1, but the Adam West Batman uniforms would be No. 32,” Florio wrote.

The margin for error is so small these days that teams can typically lose a game from one bad play. Buffalo, however, proved their margin of error is far greater than most teams, which is why they’re making believers of everyone.

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