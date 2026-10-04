Three Bills' Player Prop Value Bets: Back DJ Moore, James Cook, Dawson Knox in Week 4

The Buffalo Bills gifted five possessions to their opponent, but still managed to score 24 points in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Next up, the struggling New England Patriots visit Orchard Park for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on the final leg of Buffalo's three-game home-stand.

With the expectation that the Josh Allen-led Bills' offense will find a way to score enough points in Week 4, here are three individual player prop bets that I'm suggesting for your entertainment.

All odds are provided by DraftKings and are subject to change.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore

60+ receiving yards (+142)

Allen targeted Moore, who is nursing an AC joint sprain that knocked him out in Week 2, 10 times against the Chargers in Week 3. The Bills' WR1 made six receptions for 67 yards during the 24-16 win.

Another 60-yard receiving day seems more than reasonable to expect from the 29-year-old Moore, who went for 100 yards in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

It's worth recognizing that the Patriots won't be able to consistently blanket Moore with cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Theoretically, Moore should win the majority of his one-on-one battles against the Patriots' secondary.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook

90+ rushing yards (+107)

Cook has somewhat quietly averaged 115.3 rush yards per game, and 6.0 yards per carry, over the season's first three weeks.

The reigning NFL rushing champion went for 154 yards on the ground against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, following up his 135-yard effort against the Detroits Lions on September 17.

In the win over the Patriots last December, Cook rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. In the early-season primetime home loss, he was limited to 49 yards on 15 attempts.

With the Patriots' middle-of-the-pack run defense missing tackle Christian Barmore, Cook could see a few additional opportunities to make noise on Sunday. While a third straight 100-yard rushing performance may well be in the cards, I'm settling for 90 yards at plus money.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs with the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawson Knox

Anytime touchdown (+500)

Knox, who made his first touchdown reception of the season in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions, presents a great value with long odds to score against the Patriots.

First, consider that Allen and Knox have as good of a rapport as there is in football. In fact, no current Bills' player has caught as many touchdown passes from Josh Allen as Knox has. They've connected on 33 touchdown passes, including playoff games, since Knox was drafted in 2019.

"One of the longest teammates that I've had, but if I can pick any teammate ever, in terms of the impact they've had on me as a person, he's got to be up there for sure," said Allen earlier this week.

Secondly, I like the matchup for Knox, especially if he winds up running routes against the Patriots' linebackers. He caught two touchdown passes in the Week 15 win over New England.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —