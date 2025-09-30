Buffalo Bills' rookie lands in shockingly high spot in analytics-based rankings
Buffalo Bills' rookie tight end Jackson Hawes hasn't contributed much in the passing game this season, which was to be expected because of the crowded situation the team has in the tight end's room.
Hawes is listed as the Bills' No. 3 tight end on the depth chart and is playing behind both Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Even still, Hawes has managed to carve out a role and has played on 38.7 percent of the team's snaps this season.
Despite his limited role in the passing game, Hawes has gotten a stellar grade from Pro Football Focus over the first four weeks.
MORE: 'Healthy' Dalton Kincaid's importance to Bills extends beyond catching touchdowns
In fact, he is the outlet's highest-graded rookie in that span with a 90.0 overall mark, according to PFF's Lauren Gray, and it isn't just because of his blocking.
"Hawes recorded his fourth straight single-target, single-catch game, this time a 15-yard gain off a flat route midway through the third quarter against the Saints. Hawes, however, struggled in run blocking for the second straight week, finishing with a 51.5 PFF run-blocking grade," Gray wrote. "Most of his run-blocking snaps came in gap schemes (10), where he produced five negatively graded plays. Hawes finished with six negative plays total as a blocker, his most in a game so far this season."
RELATED: Joe Brady, Dion Dawkins already 'have all the confidence' in Bills' Day 3 rookie
"Hawes still owns an 89.7 PFF receiving grade entering October, and despite his down game against New Orleans, he is tied for ninth at the position in PFF pass-blocking grade (78.1) and ranks 10th in PFF run-blocking grade (73.4)," Gray added.
Known for his blocking prowess, Hawes has only seen four targets over four games, but he has caught each one and is responsible for one Bills touchdown, so he has made the most of his limited opportunities.
Overall, it's safe to say Hawes is off to a better-than-expected start for a fifth-round pick who was supposed to be buried on Buffalo's depth chart in his first season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —