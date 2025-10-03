Bills Central

2 Bills' newcomers receive mention on NFL analyst's All-Rookie team

In an otherwise underwhelming draft class, Buffalo Bills' rookies Deone Walker and Jackson Hawes are getting some love from The Athletic.

Richie Whitt

Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) scores a touchdown against the Dolphins in Week 3.
Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) scores a touchdown against the Dolphins in Week 3. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are off to a spectacular start this season. They are 4-0 and heavy favorites against the New England Patriots Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen is again playing like an MVP. Most NFL analysts believe they are the Super Bowl favorite in the AFC, with some predicting an 11-0 start.

Surprisingly, they're doing it all without much help from their rookie class.

There have been a couple of pleasant surprises among general manager Brandon Beane's Class of 2025, but for the most part the Bills' improvement has simply come from within existing players. Joey Bosa and Josh Palmer notwithstanding, obviously.

In its first-quarter All-Rookie team, The Athletic gives a little love to only a couple of Bills. Tight end Jackson Hawes (selected 173rd overall in the fifth round) and defensive tackle Deone Walker (109th in the fourth) were both given "honorable mention" props. But no Bills rookie was included in the top spots at any position.

Walker has breathed some fresh air into a defensive line that at times has been otherwise stagnant with the lingering injury to Ed Oliver. The Kentucky product created pressure in Tua Tagovailoa's face, helping force Terrel Bernard's late-game interception to beat the Dolphins.

Bills veteran defensive back Christian Benford talks with rookie Maxwell Hairston during training camp.
Bills veteran defensive back Christian Benford talks with rookie Maxwell Hairston during training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fifth overall pick Mason Graham of the Cleveland Browns is The Athletic's All-Rookie pick at defensive tackle.

Hawes has been the best Bills' rookie. His blocking is as good as advertised and he's also developed as a reliable weapon in the passing game with four catches and a touchdown.

The Indianapolis Colts' first-rounder Tyler Warren gets the nod at tight end.

The good news for Buffalo is that help might be on the way for this rookie crop, as top pick Maxwell Hariston (sidelined by a knee injury since training camp) is eligible to come off injured reserve this week.

Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) reacts after a preseason play against the Buccaneers.
Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) reacts after a preseason play against the Buccaneers. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

