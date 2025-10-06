Josh Allen highlights harsh reality after Bills' 'bad' divisional loss
Josh Allen shared sharp criticism of the Buffalo Bills’ offense following an incredibly disappointing performance during a 23-20 Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots.
“That’s just piss poor offense,” said the Bills quarterback, who did not mince words in the moments following the divisional defeat.
Buffalo scored a season-low 20 points while turning the ball over a season-high three times, with two of the offense’s giveaways coming out of Allen’s hands. The first was a fumble on a failed handoff to tight end Dawson Knox on a jet sweep, and the next was a red-zone interception he tried to fit between defenders only to be picked off by Patriots nickel cornerback Marcus Jones.
“We just played sloppy,” said Allen. “Not going to win a football game turning the ball over three times.”
He added, “That’s just bad, bad football, and we just did not play good tonight.”
The Bills’ offense has now turned the ball over four times in the past two games after going the first three weeks of the season without a giveaway. In addition to Allen’s two turnovers, wide receiver Keon Coleman fumbled the ball away during the loss to New England.
“We shouldn’t have even been in it with three turnovers,” said the Bills' quarterback. “Turning the ball over in the red zone, I can’t do that. That’s just a recipe for disaster.”
Allen and the Bills’ offense as a whole were not terrible against New England, outgaining their opponent 363 to 338 and finishing 5 of 9 on third down. Allen finished 22 of 31 passing for 253 yards and a couple of touchdowns, adding nine carries for 53 yards rushing to go with his pair of giveaways. Tight end Dalton Kincaid recorded a career-high 108 yards receiving.
But the Buffalo running game struggled, with running back James Cook averaging a season-low 3.3 yards per carry on 15 totes, and the Bills’ offense had six penalties accepted against it, including two holding flags called on center Connor McGovern. It was the second straight week that the Bills finished with a total of 11 penalties accepted against them, with this week’s lot amounting to 90 yards.
Despite averaging 30 points per game entering Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots, the Bills had been far from perfect through the first four weeks of the year. Some of the same warts that had been displayed in Weeks 1 through 4 popped up once again against New England, this time leading to a Buffalo defeat. The Bills started slow, scoring just three first-half points, while the turnovers and penalties have become a real issue over the past two weeks.
Buffalo is now 4-1, just one game ahead of the Patriots (3-2) in the loss column, while New England holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. Suddenly, the Bills have company in their quest for a sixth consecutive AFC East title.
