NFL Prediction Panel's Consensus Pick for Bills' Return to Action vs. Ravens

There are multiple intangibles that favor the Buffalo Bills in their Week 8 home game against the Baltimore Ravens, but the same can be said from the other side.

Yes, the Bills have home-field advantage along with the benefit of extra rest and recovery from the Week 7 bye.

"Extra week's great. Great for everybody, honestly. Just mental, physical reset," said tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is questionable to play due to a rib issue.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills can move one step closer to NFL history by winning again immediately following their bye week. Buffalo is 11-0 over its last 11 games after a bye. The Philadelphia Eagles set the record with 13 consecutive wins from 1999 through 2011.

In addition to the historical trend ebeing in the Bills' side, there's the fact that Buffalo leads the NFL in scoring offense while Baltimore was forced for 35 points last time out.

It seems as if that is enough to convince Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel to back the Bills over the Ravens on November 1.

All eight experts, including senior reporter Albert Breer, picked Buffalo to take care of business in Orchard Park and move to 6-1 overall. As always, SI's selections are straight up. When it comes to the official wagering line, the Bills are a 3.0-point home favorite (per DraftKings).

There is, however, reason for caution amongst Bills' backers. On the other sideline, the heavily-criticized Ravens should be a hungry, desperate bunch having lost their last two games.

Furthermore, they should receive a noticeable boost from quarterback Lamar Jackson's return to the lineup after missing three consecutive contests.

"I'm excited. I'm always excited when I'm able to be back on the field with my guys. Put us in the win column, help us get another dub," said Jackson on Friday.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson before he can get the pass off during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills have two-fold problem on defense

Buffalo not only has to account for the explosive dual threat that Jackson presents. Ravens' primary running back Derrick Henry is on the back end of a Hall-of-Fame career.

"They're two dimensional in everything that can do. It's gonna be a huge task for our defense, but it's a great opportunity for us as well," said Brady.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his last two regular season games against the Bills, Henry has rushed for a remarkable 368 yards on a combined 42 carries.

Making for an even greater challenge, Buffalo is shorthanded in the defensive secondary. Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is suspended for the game while slot cornerback Dee Alford will likely be unavailable due to an ankle injury.

Veteran Damar Hamlin will start in Gardner-Johnson's place, and Buffalo added three reinforcements to the defensive backfield on Saturday.

On the plus side, the Bills are expected to welcome back defensive tackle Ed Oliver to the front for the first time since Week 4.

Albert Breer, senior reporter

Pick: Bills

Eva Geitheim, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor

Pick: Bills

Mike Kadlick, senior news writer

Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer

Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor

Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer

Pick: Bills

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