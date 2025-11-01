Fantasy football experts predict big game from last year's Bills-Chiefs goat
Unfortunately, for Bills Mafia, one can't think about the Buffalo Bills' rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs without invoking painful images of Dalton Kincaid. But for fantasy football owners, the tight end might begin making amends Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
It was Kincaid's dramatic, diving drop of a Josh Allen prayer at Kansas City's 35-yard line in the final two minutes that might have cost the Bills a chance at last season's Super Bowl. A catch would've put them in position for a game-tying field goal, or perhaps propelled them to a win in the AFC Championship Game.
To his credit, Kincaid has put the play behind him and is authoring a productive 2025. He has become one of Allen's favorite targets: tied for the team lead with three touchdowns, second in yards and third in catches. All that despite missing one game with an injury.
His next chance to rebuild his reputation comes Sunday against the same Chiefs, in the teams' latest chapter of the NFL's best rivalry. In their weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" offering, NBC Sports is urging owner to inject Kincaid in their lineup in what should be another high-scoring affair.
Kincaid projected to find end zone vs. Chiefs
"Kincaid currently leads all tight ends in yards per route run (2.52) and is sixth in targets per route run (.22)," NBC writes. "He is the TE8 by points per game despite running just 20.5 routes per game. That won’t be an issue this week with the Bills being 2.5-point dogs to the Chiefs in a game with a 52.5 total. In a high-octane shootout with Kansas City, Kincaid might work his way into the top half of the TE1 ranks."
Last year's two Bills-Chiefs meetings produced final scores of 30-21 and 32-29. So Kincaid should get plenty of chances to find the end zone.
