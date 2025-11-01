Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and 4 other things to know about Bills vs. Chiefs
It’s the two franchises that own the longest-active playoff appearance streaks. The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the postseason 10 straight years, and won the AFC West each of the past nine seasons. The Buffalo Bills have been in the playoffs every year since 2019, and won the last five AFC East titles.
Andy Reid’s team has won three straight games by a combined 89-24 score. Sean McDermott’s club snapped a two-game losing streak last Sunday with a 40-9 victory at Carolina.
It’s one team that has appeared in five of the past six Super Bowls and won three titles. It’s another that has never hoisted a Lombardi Trophy and hasn’t played on Super Sunday since the 1993 season.
Start your engines.
Bills vs. Chiefs history
You can go back to 1960 and the advent of this series when the Bills and Dallas Texans began play in the American Football League in 1960. The Chiefs won the 1966 AFL title game at Buffalo, 31-7, and advanced to Super Bowl I.
Of course, this has emerged as the primary rivalry in the league at the moment. Including four playoff clashes, this will be the 10th time the clubs will meet since 2020. Kansas City owns a one-game edge (5-4) in the previous nine meetings, four of those victories in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bills have won four straight regular-season clashes since 2021. A year ago, McDermott’s club handed the Chiefs their first loss of the ’24 after a 9-0 start, a 30-21 win in Week 11 at Orchard Park.
Chiefs’ offense regains scoring prowess
Reid’s team got off to a rough start, especially when it came to reaching the end zone. Losing two of their first three games, the Chiefs scored a combined 60 points and six offensive TDs over that span. In each of their past five outings, Reid’s club totaled at least at least 28 points and scored four offensive touchdowns in each game.
The NFL’s top-ranked running attack rolled up a season-high 245 yards in Week 8 at Carolina. The Bills have run for at least 100 yards on the ground in each of their eight contests, and are running for a brisk 164.4 yards per game on the ground. James Cook has run for 753 yards and seven touchdowns this year.
Keep eye on Bills’ DE Joey Bosa
A year ago, Patrick Mahomes threw 26 touchdown passes, was picked off 11 times, and didn’t lose a fumble in 16 games. This season in eight outings, the talented signal-caller has thrown for 17 scores and has been picked off only four times—although two of those interceptions came on Monday night.
The 10-year veteran has started in all seven of the Bills’ game this season. Joey Bosa has totaled 16 tackles, and is tied for the team lead (with Ed Oliver) with three sacks. He has a team-high seven QB back hits, and has forced four fumbles. As for Bosa’s play against the run (via PFF), well…
