Bills call up two experienced defensive reinforcements to face Chiefs in Week 9
The Buffalo Bills' two latest gameday elevations are most likely in direct response to the recent injuries suffered on the defensive side of the ball.
Preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on November 2, the Bills called up veteran cornerback Dane Jackson and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis from the practice squad on Saturday.
Jackson's elevation was likely inspired by starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson's questionable status. In a troubling development, Johnson became a new addition to the injury report with a groin issue on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Bills remain shorthanded at the defensive tackle spot with starter DaQuan Jones still on the shelf after "popping a calf" on October 13. Making matters worse, starter Ed Oliver tore his bicep last time out against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.
Mathis gives Buffalo four available interior linemen for Sunday's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered attack, which ranks fifth in the NFL (378.3). He joins a rotation that includes Larry Ogunjobi, Jordan Phillips and fourth-round rookie Deone Walker.
Two experienced reserves
It'll be Jackson's first appearance in a Bills' uniform since returning to the organization after being released by the Carolina Panthers this past offseason. The 2020 seventh-round draft pick has logged 61 regular season career appearances, including 28 starts for Buffalo.
Mathis, a Week 1 practice squad addition, made his Bills' debut as a gameday elevation in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. The 27-year-old Mathis recorded two tackles over 17 defensive snaps in the 23-20 setback. It was the 24th career appearance for the Washington Commanders' 2022 second-round selection.
