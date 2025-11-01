Bills Central

Bills call up two experienced defensive reinforcements to face Chiefs in Week 9

The Buffalo Bills bolstered their defense by elevating an interior lineman and former starting cornerback for Sunday's AFC battle of juggernauts

Ralph Ventre

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is unable to make the catch as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) defends
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is unable to make the catch as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) defends / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' two latest gameday elevations are most likely in direct response to the recent injuries suffered on the defensive side of the ball.

Preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on November 2, the Bills called up veteran cornerback Dane Jackson and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis from the practice squad on Saturday.

Jackson's elevation was likely inspired by starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson's questionable status. In a troubling development, Johnson became a new addition to the injury report with a groin issue on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bills remain shorthanded at the defensive tackle spot with starter DaQuan Jones still on the shelf after "popping a calf" on October 13. Making matters worse, starter Ed Oliver tore his bicep last time out against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

Mathis gives Buffalo four available interior linemen for Sunday's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered attack, which ranks fifth in the NFL (378.3). He joins a rotation that includes Larry Ogunjobi, Jordan Phillips and fourth-round rookie Deone Walker.

Two experienced reserves

It'll be Jackson's first appearance in a Bills' uniform since returning to the organization after being released by the Carolina Panthers this past offseason. The 2020 seventh-round draft pick has logged 61 regular season career appearances, including 28 starts for Buffalo.

Dane Jackson (23)
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (81) catches a pass for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (23) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Mathis, a Week 1 practice squad addition, made his Bills' debut as a gameday elevation in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. The 27-year-old Mathis recorded two tackles over 17 defensive snaps in the 23-20 setback. It was the 24th career appearance for the Washington Commanders' 2022 second-round selection.

Phidarian Mathis (98)
Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) passes the ball while being pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.