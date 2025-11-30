Bills vs. Steelers, NFL Week 13: Start time, live stream, TV channel

The Buffalo Bills find themselves in an unfamiliar position heading into Week 13. They're once again trying to get past a loss after being defeated by the Houston Texans last Thursday.

This weekend, they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in first place in the AFC North following the Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving. The Steelers, led by Aaron Rodgers, haven't been overly exciting, but they continue to find ways to win.

It's a showdown between two teams that are trying to fight for playoff positioning. You won't want to miss a minute of the action, and we have all the information you need to see it all.

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers TV & viewing info

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau works against Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Bills are slight favorites heading into this one, despite being on the road. Let's see what the odds look like, as well as check out the start time and television information.

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Bills -3.0 | O/U: 45.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Steelers Online

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (28) gets by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

With this game being on CBS, viewers could also check out Paramount+ as a streaming option.

