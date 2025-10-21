Will the Buffalo Bills be buyers or sellers at 2025 NFL trade deadline?
With their wide receiver corps struggling in 2024, the Buffalo Bills made a move in mid-October.
In a trade with the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo added Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick. Cooper gave them a veteran option in the receiving game, but his overall impact was minimal.
RELATED: Predicting Buffalo Bills' remaining 2025 schedule, playoff standing
This season, the Bills have multiple holes that can be filled with wide receiver, linebacker, and the secondary as the primary concerns. With the Tuesday, November 4 NFL trade deadline approaching, will they again be buyers? Or could the Bills even be sellers this season and look to unload some talent for future picks?
What to expect from Buffalo Bills at NFL trade deadline
Adding Cooper didn’t help the Bills the way they thought it would. He recorded just 20 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with Buffalo.
RELATED: Top sack artist on Bills payroll doesn’t even play in Buffalo
That result might give them pause when kicking the tires on a move at the deadline, but it’s not the only reason they’re not likely to be buyers.
Buffalo already made multiple investments on the defensive side of the ball and have yet to see all of them on the field.
Defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi are ready to make their debut in Week 8 and rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston is nearing a return from injury. Instead of sending away future picks, the Bills are more likely to see how these players change their defense.
Of course, there’s been calls for a receiver such as Chris Olave, but it would be tough to bring him in and extend him, making that a risky move long-term. If they could figure it out, it would be a huge win, but this feels like a long shot.
With that being said, the Bills aren’t likely to be sellers either. They simply don’t have depth at positions that will be in demand, meaning fans might be in for a boring trade deadline.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —