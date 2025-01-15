You'll never guess where Bills rank in USA Today playoff power rankings
The Buffalo Bills were doubted this past summer. They were doubted during OTAs, training camp, and preseason. The season began with three straight wins, followed by back-to-back losses against the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. Any excitement that was generated during those first three games, quickly became doubt once again.
The Bills finished the season with a 13-4 record and dismantled the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round. Yet here we are with the media continuing to doubt the Bills. A recent article from USA Today listed the Bills as the fifth-best team in a power ranking of the remaining eight playoff teams. On top of that, the Bills are undefeated at home this year. They are hosting the Ravens this weekend in the divisional round and the Ravens are favored to win.
This Bills team has no doubt taken all the doubt and letting that fuel the fire. The team had only two players voted to the pro bowl, and no one made the All-Pro team, with only Josh Allen making the second team. Dion Dawkins brought it up after last week's win over the Broncos and it's clear, he and the team have a chip, no, a boulder on their shoulder.
The divisional matchup with the Ravens won't be easy. The last time they played each other, the Bills did not play well and were blasted by the Ravens 35-10. The Bills were playing without Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, and Taron Johnson that week, and those guys are healthy and back on the field. Will it make a difference this time around? We will see, but defeating the Ravens on Sunday will prove how good this team is and that they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, not second fiddle to the Ravens.