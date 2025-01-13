Dion Dawkins drops legendary third-person reference when asked how Bills stopped the Broncos Nik Bonitto
Coming into the Bills' wild-card showdown with the Broncos, there was a lot of talk about the Bills' offensive line versus the Broncos pass rush. Nik Bonitto is part of that formidable rush, and was third in the league with 13.5 sacks, according to ESPN stats. Dion Dawkins and the Bills' offensive front allowed only 14 sacks all season, so something had to give in this battle in the trenches.
The Bills took care of the Broncos in dominant fashion, 31-7, and left little doubt about who the better team was. The Broncos were able to sack Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice, but outside of that, Allen had ample time to find his targets and pick apart the Broncos defense.
Neither of Denver's sacks given up were from Bonitto. In the postgame interviews, Dion Dawkins was first asked how the Bills were able to contain Bonitto. Dawkins replied, "Containing him, rephrase what you're saying". The reporter obliged and asked, "The key to shutting him down"? Dawkins responded, "There ya go....Dion Dawkins," referring to himself as the key to shutting down Bonitto.
Dawkins made it clear he was not happy about being snubbed from regular season awards. During the interview, he added, "I love to continue to prove why I'm the best. I didn't make All-Pro, I didn't make second team, but I'm All-Pro for my team, and that's all that matters".
Professional athletes are masters of taking any bulletin board material from what is being said about them by opponents or media pundits, or a perceived lack of respect, and using that to motivate themselves. It seems the entire Bills roster may be doing just that. With only two Pro Bowl selections and one second-team All-Pro, the broader lack of respect for the Bills talent is quite evident. If this is the fuel this team needs to get to and win a Super Bowl, then do your thing, Dion Dawkins.