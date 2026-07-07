Denver Broncos Roster Breakdown: Inside Linebackers—Thin Beneath the Surface

Inside linebacker is one of the weakest positions on the Denver Broncos' roster, even with the return of their two primary starters from last season.

Those two starters have their concerns, but the bigger issue is the lack of depth at the position. Linebacker is a major concern for this team, even though it's a devalued position.

As we preview Broncos training camp, let’s dig into inside linebackers.

Starters

Denver Broncos linebackers Alex Singleton (49) and Justin Strnad (40) celebrate a sack in the second half against the Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton

They were both re-signed in March because they were the Broncos' best starting duo a year ago. True though that was, they were still average at best, and both have their fair share of concerns and limitations, which is what keeps the room a concern.

Singleton is a liability in coverage and almost demands a safety over the top as a safety blanket, which can open up an area elsewhere for the opposing offense to attack. This has been a consistent issue with him, along with missed tackles.

As for Strnad, he does better in coverage but has some issues against the run, which is why Denver ended up rotating Strnad and Dre Greenlaw, with the latter on rushing downs and the former on passing downs. It will be interesting to see whether Denver tries to do something similar with Strnad this year, perhaps as part of the purported inside linebacker package Sean Payton has been forecasting for Jonah Elliss.

Backups

Denver Broncos linebackers Karene Reid (47) and Levelle Bailey (56) celebrate an interception against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Karene Reid

Who are the backups at linebacker? Reid could be one after earning the fourth and final inside linebacker roster spot last year as an undrafted rookie, but there is a ton of competition for the backup spots.

So, for now, Reid is the only one set in the backup section, with everyone else in the others competing for a spot.

The Others

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Levelle Bailey, Jordan Turner, Red Murdock, and Taurean York

Denver has four players competing for one or two spots on the roster and one or two spots on the practice squad, so there is a good chance all four stick with Denver for this season. Bailey and Turner have spent time with the Broncos, and both have played in regular-season games for the team.

Bailey is entering his third year, and Turner his second, so a lot will depend on how much they've grown as players.

The final two are rookies: Mr. Irrelevant — Murdock — and the hyped-up, undrafted fan-favorite — York. Murdock was a fumble-forcing machine in college , a level of production Denver could use to after its issues generating takeaways last season.

York is 5-foot-10 and about 220-226 pounds. He's undersized and was terrible in coverage in college, but being a downhill run defender at his size is problematic at the NFL level.

Both have a chance once camp starts because the Broncos' inside linebacker depth is so thin and unproven.

The Takeaway

The Broncos have concerns at the position from top to bottom, and while there are still starting-caliber linebackers in free agency, Denver likely isn’t looking for starting help.

Honestly, the Broncos should explore adding someone to bolster their depth, as they're betting on a rookie who was the final pick in the draft and on recent undrafted free agents to provide it. One injury on the depth chart could completely derail the position.

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