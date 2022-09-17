Skip to main content

Browns Elevate two Players Ahead of Jets Game

Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves ahead of their week 2 game against the New York Jets.

Cleveland Browns will be carrying a pair of players from the practice squad on Sunday against the New York Jets. Cleveland will have

It will be LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry II up from the practice squad. The most notable is Perry, who will add additional help in the middle on defense.

Kunaszyk has played in 27 games in his career, including last week's game against the Carolina Panthers. He will wear No. 5 with the Browns.

Perry played his college football at Illinois, where he started 50 games.

