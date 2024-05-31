Browns QB Jameis Winston Chimes In On NFLPA's Proposal To Overhaul Offseason Program
The NFL Players Association ruffled some feathers this week when reports emerged of their pending proposal to overhaul the current structure of the offseason program.
While the proposal hasn't even been presented for voting just yet, reports indicate it would essentially eliminate the voluntary spring workouts that teams across the league are going through right now, in exchange for a mid-June, or early July pre-training camp ramp-up period, that then leads directly into camp and the preseason.
Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris has been one of the most vocal veteran players publicly speaking out against the potential change – which could be settled this summer and implemented by next offseason. In a series of social media posts, Harris questioned the proposal and suggested that players are not on board with it.
The topic came up on Thursday with veteran QB Jameis Winston, who seemed to put faith in those looking out for the players.
"We have a lot of men and women who have came before me that are making these decisions for the betterment of these NFL players," said Winston. "Me personally, man, whatever is required, I'm willing and able to do. Again, I'm grateful for this opportunity, but that's something that I have to continue to look at and I'm sure me and my teammates and the PA will continue to discuss that so it can be for the best of our fellow players."
In the reported explanation for this soon to be proposed offseason overhaul it was said that the players union had consulted with players and medical professionals on the change. The motivation behind it is that the new setup would reduce injuries, particular of the soft tissue variety.
From the player's perspective though it means seven-to-eight straight months of nothing but football for those teams lucky enough to make a deep postseason run. It also eliminates the six week window from mid June to late July that is treated as a "summer vacation" of sorts for players to spend some time with family before the the next season begins.
While Harris is clearly on one side of the discussion, Winston is holding off on making any rash judgements of the potential changes just yet.
"A lot of the PA's references are players or officials that have experienced the NFL from a wide perspective, who have been in it for a long time," said the nine-year vet. So I definitely trust their intellect. But as I said, I would love to dive into that myself before I give you a firm answer on that."
