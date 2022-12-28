Browns RB Nick Chubb Makes Decision on Playing in Last two Games

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb says he will indeed be playing in the team's last two games.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb told the media on Wednesday morning that he will indeed play in the team's last two games. When asked if he thought about shutting it down with the playoffs out of reach, Chubb said "not at all".

Earlier in the week, head coach Kevin Stefanski said there hasn't been a conversation yet on whether or not Chubb and Myles Garrett would hang it up for the season. Both players are banged up, like most at this point in the season.

It is no surprise that Chubb is going to keep on churning until the season is over. Chubb is on pace to play his first 17 game season in the NFL, to this point he has 1,344 rushing yards. With a career high of 1,494 yards in his second season, Chubb is well on his way to passing that mark if he can rush for 151 yards in the last two games.

