Browns Analyst Delivers Shocking Myles Garrett Prediction
The Cleveland Browns are facing a very difficult situation heading into the NFL offseason. Myles Garrett has requested a trade, as everyone knows, but now they need to decide what to do about it.
While the Browns could simply give in to his request and ship him out of town, could they be considering making a run at trying to convince him to change his mind?
Garrett took his time coming to this decision. Figuring out a way to convince him to stay would not be easy. However, Cleveland might think that it can win and show him that he should stick around.
One Browns analyst has spoken out with a major theory about what could happen and it's the most shocking idea yet.
Jeff Lloyd of the Orange and Brown Rpt, part of CBS Sports and 247 Sports, has suggested that Garrett could end up staying and signing the richest defensive contract in NFL history.
"A couple of quick Browns, Myles Garrett thoughts. If Cleveland thought they can't compete they would be telling him they were going to trade him, not the other way around," Lloyd wrote. "What's the outcome? Myles Garrett signs the richest contract in history and stays."
Granted, that is a very hopeful take on the situation. Garrett altering course and staying would be huge for the franchise.
Unfortunately, he seems very set on the idea of playing elsewhere. His issues might run deeper than simply Cleveland not winning at a high level. He may simply be ready for a change of scenery as well.
No one knows what the inner workings of the situation are. Garrett has opened up about some of his issues, but the entire story likely isn't fully on the table.
Could this theory end up becoming reality. Sure, it's possible that the Browns could figure out a way to keep him and sign him to a massive extension. That is not the most likely outcome.
Sadly, all good things do come to an end. Garrett's time with Cleveland seems to have run its course.
There could be a change of heart, but the expectation is still that Garrett will find his way out of town and will play for a team other than the Browns in 2025.
