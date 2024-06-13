Myles Garrett On Winning Super Bowl With Browns: "I Want It For The City"
If Myles Garrett decided to retired today he'd likely already have a spot reserved for him at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
After claiming his first Defensive Player of the Year Award this past season, Garrett's individual resume is about as beefed up as it gets for an elite pass rusher looking to don a gold jacket one day. There's really just one thing missing: a Super Bowl ring.
Don't bother mentioning gold jackets or legacies to the Browns star pass-rusher though. He wants a ring, but not because it would bolster his Hall of Fame case.
"Don't care. Don't care about legacy," said Garrett. "I want it for the city. I want it for those guys in there. My legacy, it'll speak for itself once it's said and done."
Anyone can say they want to win a Super Bowl for a fanbase and their teammates. Garrett means it. It's not lost on him what bringing a title to Cleveland would mean for everyone involved.
That's where his focus resides as he enters his eighth season with the Browns since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017. It's also why a 45-14 wild card loss to the Texans that unceremoniously ended the Browns 2023 campaign is still stuck in Garrett's craw five months after the fact.
"It's definitely at the forefront of my mind always," Garrett admitted. "That's the last taste of football that we all had. I plan to make that apparent to everyone and continue to keep it as motivation for myself that we stepped out, we didn't get the job done, we didn't execute and we fell short of our goals."
It didn't help that Garrett failed to register a sack or a QB hit in the game, finishing with only three total tackles. He had one of the worst performances of his season at the worst possible time. The 28-year-old admitted he needs to work on his longevity over the course of a rigorous 17-game season.
Selfless as he is, the Browns defense goes as Garrett goes. He knows his teammates need him performing at his best in the playoffs. It's why you won't catch Garrett resting on his laurels just because he earned what theoretically is the highest honor a player at his position can win. There's too many people counting on him.
"I want it for those guys because they deserve it," said Garrett. "They go out there every single day and earn it by working hard, by putting in the time, getting up early, leaving late. It takes those kind of leaders every single day to really see that what we're doing is special and we want to show that we can sustain this for an entire year and build something special."
