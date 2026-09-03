Every Browns Rookie on Cleveland’s 53-Man Roster (And What Roles They Will Play)

The Cleveland Browns are now counting the days down to their 2026 regular season debut, a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with a 53-man roster that includes 10 rookies, including three projected Week 1 starters.

Nine out of those 10 players are Browns’ draft picks from last April, along with a draft pick from another team claimed through waivers also making the team.

Eventually, one of the team’s UDFAs on the practice squad could be called up on any given gameweek. But until then, here are the team’s 10 rookies on the active roster, along with the role each one will have for the regular season.

Spencer Fano, left tackle

There were some doubts during training camp that Fano would be ready to start Week 1 for Cleveland, with head coach Todd Monken mentioning Dawand Jones as a possibility, but those doubts were squashed during a practice fight against Jared Verse, who also helped mentor Fano throughout the summer.

We’ll see just how well he adjusts to the left side after playing on the right side at Utah.

KC Concepcion, wide receiver

Recipient of the 2026 Maurice Bassett Award as the team's most outstanding rookie in training camp, Concepción should fulfill a Zay Flowers-like role in Monken’s offense for the Browns. Expect to see him moving around a lot in the formation.

Denzel Boston, wide receiver

The team’s new X receiver, Boston displaced Jerry Jeudy off the line of scrimmage, sending the veteran to the Y spot. The third of three rookie starters for this team, all on offense, Cleveland is counting on Boston for the deep plays downfield.

Emmanuel Warren-McNeil, safety

The team’s top defensive draftee will see a ton of action in three safety packages on defense, probably playing in the box along with starters Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman.

Austin Barber, guard/tackle

Believe it or not, the team is still considering starting Barber at right guard instead of veteran Teven Jenkins, despite being selected as a right tackle prospect. Barber might be the most surprising draft pick of all, considering interior linemen aren’t usually 6’7’’.

Parker Brailsford, center

Brailsford was given the chance to compete for the starting job at center, but ultimately will wind up as a backup to Elgton Jenkins. Given Jenkins versatility, any injury along the offensive line might require him to plug the hole, which could in turn bring Brailsford up to the starting five.

Justin Jefferson, linebacker

Cleveland isn’t really deep at linebacker, and Jefferson will see some game action as a backup on defense at some point, though he’ll mostly focus on special teams once the regulr season begins.

Taylen Green, quarterback

Cleveland did not want to risk losing Green on waivers, so the team kept him as the team’s third-string quarterback, while sending Dillon Gabriel to the IR with designation to return. Monken has stated that Green will split time with Shedeur Sanders as the scout team’s QB.

Carsen Ryan, tight end

The personal issues surrounding fellow draftee Joe Royer, along with Jack Stoll’s injury and subsequent release opened the door for Ryan to earn a spot on the final 53-man squad, behind Harold Fannin Jr. and Blake Whiteheart. He’s bound to get some reps on offense and special teams since Day 1.

Toriano Pride Jr., cornerback

A late addition, Pride was claimed via waivers from the Bills after being selected by Buffalo in the seventh round. He’ll add some depth to the secondary after the only Browns’ UDFA to originally make the cut, Michael Coats Jr., was waived by the team.