Why the Browns Will Not Trade for Jonathan Taylor

It has been no secret that despite the Cleveland Browns’ 4-2 record, they have struggled to run the football. The Browns rank 24th in the NFL in rushing yards per game, and are only that high due to Deshaun Watson’s 32 yard average. Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor could be available via trade before the November 10 deadline.

Taylor is averaging four yards per carry this season and he is sixth in the NFL with 492 yards. He would be a major upgrade to the running back room as Quinshon Judkins and Reheim Sanders are injured. The running backs that got carries last week for the Browns were not even on the team at the start of the season.

With the Browns making a playoff push, trading for Taylor should be a no brainer. However, the Browns may want to back off and shift their focus elsewhere. The Colts will be asking for a first or second-round pick plus a late pick swap for Taylor. The Browns have two first-round picks in the draft, and they should hold on to both of them.

The talent is in place on the roster around the quarterback. They should keep their picks and hope to package them to move up and pick a quarterback that they like. At the moment, they are winning too much to be able to use their own pick on a quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams will probably turn their season around, so that pick may be too low.

Valuable running backs can be had anywhere in the draft. The Browns have plenty of middle round-picks to find one and that guy would then be on a rookie contract. Watson’s contract is finally starting to dwindle, but it will still get in the way of adding good players. They have put themselves in a position where they have to draft players on rookie contracts to contribute.

Quinshon Judkins showed promise in his rookie season, but he has not looked the same this season. He is adjusting to rushing from the shotgun position and with experience, he will get better. The backup at the beginning season was Dylan Sampson, but he got injured early in the first game of the season. He is expected to be back and the Browns should wait and find out what they have in a fully healthy position group.

Taylor cannot bring his offensive line with him to Cleveland, which would help as the Browns’ unit has failed to make any lanes for the running backs. Cleveland’s offensive line has only played six games together with a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and line coach. The rushing attack is not a finished product and there is still plenty of time for improvement without having to drain the resources by trading for Taylor.

If the Browns wish to add to the room then they have other options. Saquon Barkley may be on the trading block from the Philadelphia Eagles, and the price tag would be less for him. The compensation would still be a valuable pick and he has struggled with injuries as he only has 36 carries this season.

While the 4-2 start has been surprising, the roster is still very young and Watson has not been good for any length of time in a game. A deep playoff run is unlikely for this season and running backs’ health is iffy from year to year. The Browns are better off staying put or adding a running back that will split carries. The potential for Cleveland’s running backs has not been touched, and the offense will benefit when the group is full and healthy.