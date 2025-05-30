Buccaneers WR reportedly drawing interest from Steelers
There was once a time when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver room was depleted outside of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. That time came back as recent as a season ago, but things have now changed in Tampa, as the Bucs have one of the deepest units in the league after drafting three wide receivers in the past two drafts: Jalen McMillan, Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson.
The Bucs have been trying to supplement Evans and Godwin for some time now, taking wide receivers here and there in the draft while also looking to the free agency market every once in a while.
While some haven't panned out exactly as they would have hoped, others have been solid contributors, even if they haven't necessarily stood out.
One of those players is former 2023 sixth-round draft pick Trey Palmer, who is reportedly on the radar of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who require some help in their wide receiver room.
Despite that report, though, Scott Reynolds of PewterReport reported on Friday that the Buccaneers were unaware of any inquiries by the Steelers in regard to Palmer. It seems reports are conflicting, but the move could be good for both sides regardless.
Either way, the Steelers' wide receiver room is tough to look at. After acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh shipped their young star George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys soon after and are in search of a player to help on the outside.
Outside of Metcalf, the Steelers currently have veteran Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek at the top of the depth chart and they didn't make any moves in the draft to acquire another receiver outside of signing two undrafted free agents.
As dire as the situation is in Pittsburgh, the opposite could be said for Tampa Bay. Palmer likely finds himself as the odd man out for the Bucs after they selected Egbuka and Johnson in the draft. Add in the fact that the Bucs still have Sterling Shepard, and the path to playing time for Palmer looks extremely thin absent an injury or two.
Palmer will only be entering his third season in the NFL, and while his production hasn't been high, there is still a ceiling to work with. Palmer has struggled with route running, but he has shown strong hands and ball tracking ability to go along with elite speed — something that could fit well next to Metcalf.
If the Steelers were to make the move, it likely wouldn't cost them much and would net them another player to potentially enter the lineup, especially given that Palmer is still on his rookie contract. As for Tampa Bay, this could be an intriguing move given the depth they have at the position to accrue more draft capital later down the road.
