Former Bucs starter works out for New Orleans Saints
Former Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda participated in a tryout with the New Orleans Saints last week. The tryout comes after a brief stint on the Buffalo Bills' roster earlier this offseason.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht doesn't have the best track record when it comes to drafting kickers or punters. Back in 2016, Licht moved up in the draft to select Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo. Despite the hefty investment, Licht cut ties with Aguayo prior to his second season in the league. The selection of Aguayo remains one of the worst draft selections in NFL history, and certainly the biggest draft blemish on Licht's resume.
In 2022, Licht drafted Camarda, a punter, out of the University of Georgia in the 4th round (133rd overall). Despite a solid rookie season, highlighted by Camarda winning the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his performance in Week 9, the young punter took a step back in year two. Then, by October of 2024, early in his third season with the team, Camarda fell out of favor and Licht made the decision to waive him in favor of Trenton Gill.
Camarda struggled to find another home in the NFL, until the beginning of this year when he signed with the Bills in January. Unfortunately for Camarda, he didn't show enough to stick around with the team, and the Bills decided to waive him in July.
Now, it appears as though Camarda will at least get a look from the New Orleans Saints as he attempts to keep his NFL dream alive. Although it's always intriguing to see former Buccaneers players being considered by rival NFC South teams, I don't think it will strike much fear in the hearts of Buccaneers fans should New Orleans decide to sign Camarda based on his underwhelming performance as an NFL player.
